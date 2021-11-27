A netizen found a Daredevil easter egg in Hawkeye that would confirm the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

Rumors of the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil and of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin have been constant, ringing out strongly for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye.

A network user has found an easter egg in the first chapter of the new Marvel Studios series. As he points out in his Twitter account @SchmoedownSaul, in the episode titled “Never Meet Your Heroes”, the party that Kate Bishop and her mother attend in a first-rate hotel (although the celebration is interrupted by an assault in the middle of a clandestine auction).

This luxury hotel is the same location that became known as the Presidential Hotel in season three of the Daredevil series and it was there that the FBI guarded William Fisk as he testified after his capture.

#Hawkeye I can’t be the only one who noticed right? In Ep. 1 of Hawkeye, the hotel where the party & underground auction take place, is in season 3 of Daredevil, the home of Wilson Fisk. You can look it up IRL the address is 455 Madison Ave NY, NY 10022. pic.twitter.com/HFohNitZzQ – Saul (@SchmoedownSaul) November 25, 2021

This is either where Kingpin is going to live in the MCU or a deep cut Easter egg for hardcore Netflix Daredevil fans. In universe the address is “68th and Park Avenue” .IRL it’s the Lotte Hotel, right next to St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The fence gives it away. #Hawkeye @eavoss pic.twitter.com/7uVHoi50Ll – Saul (@SchmoedownSaul) November 25, 2021

Another piece of information that could confirm the return of Daredevil and Kingpin in Hawkeye has to do with the spin-off that the series will have and that has already been made official. As you know, the program will be called Echo and will star Maya López, the Kingpin’s protégé and who was already featured in the second episode of Hawkeye.

