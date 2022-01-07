Based in Vancouver, Dapper Labs offers a variety of NFT-based dapps and products. These include games such as CryptoKitties, where players can raise and grow NFT kittens, and Cheeze Wizards, a series of tournaments where collectible characters can duel each other. What’s more, Dapper Labs is associated with the NBA and is responsible for Top Shot, an NFT marketplace that sells the highlights of basketball games. The UFC has also partnered with Dapper Labs to offer a similar service in the near future.

According to the announcement, Dapper Labs has hired Crossroads Strategies as its lobbying firm. The company reported that it would push for a “Policy related to NFT, blockchain and financial services.” In addition to hiring a lobbying firm, Dapper Labs also hired Alison Kutler as its new head of government affairs in November 2021. Kutler has been a former head of the Office of Government and Consumer Affairs and a special advisor to the FCC president since June. from 2015 to April 2017.

Since then, Kutler has also signed up to lobby on behalf of Dapper Labs based on public disclosures released the day after Dapper Labs’ official registration on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Dapper Labs didn’t reveal much in terms of its intentions, but said it wants to promote “education and widespread adoption of Web3,” according to its spokeswoman Rachel Rogers.

With NFTs increasingly involved in the dominant culture, lobbying groups are optimistic about future policies. Regardless, both lobbyists and legislators will have to continue to grapple with the implications of blockchain technology for future regulations.

Through a public disclosure on January 3, 2022, Dapper Labs became the first NFT company to federally register to lobby the US government. This is currently developing as various names within the Cryptocurrency industry are rising to the floors of Congress to explain new technology and hopefully influence new policies.

