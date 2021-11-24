Krause House, a DAO made up of a group of basketball fans, seeks to raise enough money to acquire an NBA team with crypto.

To finance its project the DAO has carried out an NFT sales campaign.

Through the non-fungible tokens or NFTse can have practically a digital version of anything in the real world. An example of this is that recently a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) was created with great haste with the aim of bidding for a copy of the Constitution of the United States of America. Also, another DAO has been formed with the intention of taking over an NBA franchise.

For those who are not well aware of the matter, it should be remembered that DAOs are basically organizations of the web without bosses that in general, although not in all cases, are governed by a digital asset or token. An example of this is Krause house, a group of basketball fans have gotten a clear idea in their heads, to raise enough money to acquire an NBA team with crypto.

So serious is this group of fans, that in fact, it started its financing campaign last week, through the sale of non-fungible tokens.

Tickets are officially on salehttps://t.co/vG7cbbzhaD – The Krause House (🏀, 🏀) (@KrauseHouseDAO) November 19, 2021

“I have been keeping up with the ConstitutionDAO news, and suddenly the idea came to me that there is a high possibility that a DAO could compete to become a professional sports team in the next 10 years“Adam Soffer, a contributor to Krause House, who runs the decentralized video platform Livepeer, noted in an interview.”I wrote it in Twitter and someone answered: ‘There is a DAO focused on it ‘and told me it was Krause House“.

Non-fungible DAO tokens symbolize “a metaphorical ticket” in addition to providing income to your Discord server, events, and an award of your Ethereum-backed KRAUSE token. Krause House previously noted having achieved its initial goal of raising 200 ETH within 15 minutes, which was after launching the sale through Mirror.

They have managed to raise 411 ETH (approximately $ 1.7 million) since last Monday afternoon, in addition to keeping in mind the purpose of reaching a general financing of one thousand or 4.1 million dollars.

gm Recap: We hit our 200 ETH goal within 15 mins yesterday! Our hard cap is 1000 ETH & we’re currently sitting at 350 ETH. The Owners Box NFTs podium closes on Monday around 12pm PT. Thank you to everyone for your support in our audacious community & vision. WAGBAT! – The Krause House (🏀, 🏀) (@KrauseHouseDAO) November 20, 2021

Krause House and the NBA

It should be said that all ehis dream of acquiring a professional team with digital assets arose from the fact that the co-creators of Krause House, when they were younger, had the illusion of playing in the NBA, But, like so many others, they realized that this dream would not come true. However, they did not give up on straying too far from their dream, so instead of playing for an NBA team, they decided to simply buy their own team.

Of course, it is not an easy thing to achieve a professional basketball team, since it requires billions of dollars to do so.

To put the data in perspective and get an idea of ​​it, the Utah Jazz was sold for $ 1.6 billion dollars in December of last year, while the Brooklyn Nets were sold for $ 2.35 billion dollars in August 2019. Likewise form, the Houston Rockets were sold for $ 2.2 billion dollars in October 2017 and Los Angeles Clippers for no less than $ 2 billion in August 2014.

It might interest you: