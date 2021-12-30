A new decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has been formed with the goal of buying the Blockbuster brand from Dish Network and turning it into a movie studio and streaming platform..

Blockbuster Video is an American video rental company founded in 1985 that grew to 6,000 stores worldwide and was valued at more than $ 8 billion, before closing almost all of its operations in 2014.. It is currently owned by Dish Network and only operates one store in Bend, Oregon.

The DAO interested in “freeing” Blockbuster from Dish Network is the aptly named BlockbusterDAO. The DAO explained in a tweet December 26 their plans to rally a grassroots effort to buy Blockbuster by raising at least $ 5 million through a Blockbuster DAO NFT minting event. Each NFT will be worth 0.13 ETH.

BlockbusterDAO plans to turn Blockbuster into a decentralized movie streaming studio (DeFilm). DeFilm is an experiment launched in July that proposes “actually making a movie with the decision making happening on a blockchain.” ‘Block’ buster seems like a suitable name for such a project.

Our mission is to liberate Blockbuster and form a DAO to collectively govern the brand as we turn Blockbuster into the first-ever DeFilm streaming platform and a mainstay of both the Web3 brands and products, but a powerhouse in the future of the film industry. Read the – BlockbusterDAO (,) (@BlockbusterDAO) December 26, 2021

The DAO is currently made up of about 9,000 Internet users on Twitter and a Discord server. deliberating on how DAO can achieve its goals.

The BlockbusterDAO appears to be tapping into the social media-led desire to resurrect memestock brands like Gamestop and AMC, while also following a path similar to that charted by ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) just over a month ago.. ConstitutionDAO intended to buy an original copy of the Constitution of the United States of America by auction from the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation.

ConstitutionDAO finally did not achieve its goalas hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin paid a total of $ 43.2 million for the copy at the Sotheby’s auction on November 19. After the auction, the DAO offered a full refund to all donors. Those who did not accept the refunds kept their PEOPLE tokens.

Little more than a month later, On December 23, PEOPLE was traded on Binance, where it is currently trading at around $ 0.11.

The ConstitutionDAO team has shown support for BlockbusterDAO’s efforts tweeting December 27th:

“PLEASE let’s bring Blockbuster back, @Netflix it’s been out of control for too long. “

