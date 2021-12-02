Danny DeVito wants to reprise his role as The Penguin

The Penguin is one of the most memorable villains of Batman, and throughout its existence it has had multiple interpretations in comics, TV, movies and video games. One of the most memorable is that of Danny DeVito in the movie Batman Returns, and who during a recent interview, admitted his wishes to reprise the role in the future.

Talking with Forbes, DeVito said the following:

“I feel like we still can’t rule out the idea that The Penguin will return one day, but it’s all up to Tim Burton, whether or not he wants to do this. I’d say this could happen because we haven’t died yet. We could continue what we did in the past because that was a brilliant movie. They gave me that opportunity and I am very grateful and would like to reprise the role. Why not? It was a spectacular moment for me. “

This character will also be present in The Batman, although this time it will be Collin farrel who is in charge of interpreting it. We still don’t know exactly how good or bad her performance is going to be, but her producers are satisfied enough with her to give her her own spin-off series.

On the other hand, it was confirmed that Michael keaton will be back as Batman in the movie of The Flash, and here you can see his latest trailer.

The batman will be available next March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: Marvel is already doing it with Spider-Man: No Way Home, so maybe DC will be inspired by the idea and in the future bring back some villains from these classic films. Michael Keaton will be returning as Batman after all, so the prospect of seeing these antagonists on the big screen again doesn’t sound all that far-fetched.

Via: IGN