Danny DeVito wants to go back to being the Penguin in the cinema

Danny DeVito delivered a highly acclaimed performance of The Penguin, something the actor wants to repeat on the big screen.

In 2022 the Extended Universe of DC Comics will experience a watershed with The Flash, a film that will feature the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, which aroused the interest of Danny DeVito to return as The Penguin.

In an interview with Forbes, Danny DeVito acknowledged that he would like to reprise the role of The Penguin in the cinema, a role he played in 1992 for the 1992 film Batman Returns.

“I feel like it’s not out of the question for The Penguin to return one day, but this is up to Tim (Burton), whether Tim wants to do this or not … I’d say it might be in the cards because we’re not dead yet“.

Although Michael Keaton will return to play Batman almost three decades after the premiere of Batman Returns, DeVito does not rule out continuing to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot

“We could make a continuation of what we had in the past because that was really a brilliant movie. They gave me that opportunity and I feel great”.

Remembering The Penguin in Batman Returns

In Batman Returns, the Dark Knight faced Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and Oswald Cobblepot, who became known as the Penguin, who ran for mayor of Gotham in the elections.

In 2022 The Penguin will return to the plot of The Batman, and Colin Farrel will be the new interpreter of The Penguin.

Scripted by Christina Hodson, The Flash will be directed by Argentine filmmaker Andrés Muschetti and will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash.

Also in attendance will be Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both as Bruce Wayne / Batman.

The Flash will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

