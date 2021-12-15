If you are a fan of rice pudding, this traditional danish dessert it’s going to drive you crazy. The risalamande, which literally translates to almond rice, is a version enriched with almonds and whipped cream that is the finishing touch to Christmas Eve dinner in most Danish households.

It’s tradition hide a whole almond in one of the servings. The person whose turn it is receives a prize, but in order not to spoil the surprise for the rest of the guests, they have to keep the almond in their mouths and not reveal their fortune until everyone has finished their dessert. We like the idea so much that this year it will be one of our Christmas desserts.

The risalamande is usually crowned with cherry sauce which, in Denmark, are made from frozen or canned cherries, rare products in Spain. Hence, we have resorted to using cherry jam, although it occurs to us that perhaps we could have made the sauce with raspberries or frozen red fruits. We will leave this for next time.

We put the rice, milk, sugar and vanilla essence in a saucepan. Heat until bringing to a boil. Then we lower the heat and cook for 30 minutes, Stirring occasionally. We remove and let cool. When the rice has cooled, add the ground almonds and stir to integrate. We whip the cream, which will have to be very cold, with some rods (better if they are electric, it will cost us less work). Be careful with the point of the cream, that if we overdo it, it cuts. Read: Delicious vegan Christmas: 57 party recipes Add the whipped cream to the rice pudding and stir with softness and enveloping movements so it doesn’t lose volume. When we have obtained a homogeneous mixture, we divide it into glasses or bowls and serve it with a tablespoon of cherry compote on top.

With what to accompany the Danish risalamande

When served as a dessert, little accompaniment admits the risalamande Danish. Although a glass of liquor, an infusion or a coffee are always welcome to finish off the menu.

