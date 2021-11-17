It is not easy to enter to value a tragicomedy like ‘Kamikaze‘, HBO Max’s first European bet. Based on a novel by Erlend Loe, tells the story of a young woman from a wealthy family who sees her life fall apart after a fatal plane crash. Shock catharsis.

Timeless tragedy is not comedy

It is not easy to assimilate a series like ‘Kamikaze’, and much less if one does it as soon as the last episode ends. its journey through the different phases of a duel so sudden that it doesn’t even leave time to break out of denial.

With an entire empire for her, the protagonist of the series directed by Kaspar Munk and adapted by Johanne Algren decides that the best thing for her is to reunite with her loved ones as soon as possible. ‘Kamikaze’ is a series about a young woman with suicidal tendencies that does not judge, only observes without taking sides. And that enriches it even more now that we are going through turbulence where everything is judged down to wear.

With a format much more conducive to having a laugh, the series will leave us with a lump in the throat at the text message that Julie receives while preparing her birthday party. The fragility of human life, how sudden everything can be and that dread of reading that type of text that we will never want on our phones penetrate to the depths.





From that moment, the protagonist will demonstrate that she has no faith in humanity or in life, and will put everyone around her (lawyers, therapists, lovers, friends) to the test while the young woman empowers herself just to buy time for an inevitable outcome. Or maybe not.

‘Kamikaze’ is a difficult series to classify. It’s never really funny, and even though it really everything revolves around death, is treated in such a disconcerting way, so “crazy”, that despite the pain he never ends up drowning in infinite sadness. Therein lies the greatest virtue of a series that risks, in a few playful outbursts of unconsciousness that make it the catharsis of the season on HBO.

But above all, what is clear is that surely we would not be here writing about the series without the spectacular performance of Marie Reuther. The young actress shines as Julie in her first major role (she was still in acting school), consumed by trauma and unable to find meaning in her life and devoted body and soul to her character.