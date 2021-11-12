Danilo Petrucci has decided to change his life. Well, to be honest, he was almost forced to do so. With no place on the MotoGP grid, the brave 31-year-old rider has decided to wrap the blanket around his head and make the leap from the circuits to the raids. And it won’t do it anyway, since Danilo Petrucci will compete in the Dakar as an official KTM Racing rider. Although it is true that the Terni rider will wear the colors of ‘Tech 3’ in the toughest rally-raid in the world, The KTM 450 Rally is identical to the one used by the great swords of the Austrian firm.

In fact, beyond the clothing, Danilo Petrucci will be under the umbrella of KTM, in the official structure directed by Jordi Viladoms. In this way, the still MotoGP rider will have riders such as Kevin Benavides, Toby Pryce, Matthias Walkner or Sam Sunderland by his side to learn the secrets of the specialty. To arrive prepared for an appointment as demanding as the Dakar, the transalpine pilot has already completed his first tests in the desert with the KTM 450 Rally. A scene very different from the circuits that have seen him achieve ten podiums and two victories over a decade of stay in MotoGP.

In relation to this ‘adventure’, Danilo petrucci has assured: «Contesting the Dakar is a dream that now comes true thanks to KTM. It is an event that I followed as a child, I loved watching videos of the rally. I think I am the only rider who in a month will have gone from racing in MotoGP to doing it in Dakar. I think that is a source of pride. My main goal is to finish the race and enjoy. The first thing I did was train with the ‘roadbook’ and now I have had the opportunity to drive the KTM 450 Rally in a test in the desert of Dubai. It was great watching my teammates ride, I learned a lot».