DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.- Daniela Cardona became the Mexican Universal Mexico City after beating the other 7 finalists and signing up for the national final in April 2022, to be held in the port of Veracruz. In addition, Cardona becomes an ambassador for Coparmex CDMX, a business center that participated by co-sponsoring the event.

152 applicants who dreamed of representing the country’s capital during a long process furrowed by the Covid-19 pandemic participated in this contest.

Second place was awarded to Fernanda Gutierrez, the third was for Kirssa Coste, while the fourth finalist was Aranxa Pine.

The winner highlighted that she will represent Mexico City with her internal beauty and always contributing something good to all the people around her.

“All over the world we decided to campaign against plastic to give the planet a break. When we least expected it, an unknown disease began to travel our world and we had no choice but to pause; the world for the first time stopped and we could see clear skies, clean rivers and for the first time in a long time we had space to ourselves. There was a lot of fear, a lot of courage, many people came out to fight against this disease and other people turned to science to give us hope; today we are a humanity that is healing its wounds and remaking its future ”, express.

About 152 young women from Mexico City registered online to participate in the contest, of which 30 were shortlisted for casting and of them only 8 made it to the final, he announced. Christian de Anda, representative and organizer in this capital of the Mexican Universal platform.

Regarding the alliance with Coparmex, he declared: “We made this alliance because what we are looking for is to praise that women are not only beautiful, they are intelligent and hard-working, and that we are reactivating the country’s economy after this difficult pandemic. “

For its part, Armando Zúñiga Salinas, President of Coparmex CDMX said that these types of events help to see the light at the end of the tunnel after the pandemic generated the loss of 70 thousand business units in Mexico City. With the collaboration of Daniela Cardona, work will be done to regain confidence in the investment and thus be able to recover everything lost.

