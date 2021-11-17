Warner I was already taking advantage of 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ with a re-release in theaters, but now he has announced that he will go further with a special for HBO Max that will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint which will also feature many more cast members from the magical saga.

Returns to cascoporro

The special will be titled ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts’ in which the director will also participate Chris Columbus and actors Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Mark Williams (Arthur Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) , Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley). And several more yet to be announced.

Also, we already have a teaser announcing that the premiere of ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts’ will take place on January 1, 2022. Surely many fans of the franchise created by JK Rowling are already clearing their agendas in the new year to be able to see it as soon as possible.

From HBO Max they have clarified that it will be the first time that the cast return to their Harry Potter roots since the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II’ ten years ago. ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts’ will include interviews, talks and more surprises yet to be revealed.

While we wait for your arrival, I remind you that the eight films of the saga starring Radcliffe, Watson and Grint are available on HBO Max.