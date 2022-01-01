Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint premiere Harry Potter special

Much of the cast of Harry Potter will meet on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the first film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will join this reunion.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, it will be a special that will premiere exclusively on HBO Max this January 1, 2022.

The function will tell the story of the making-of of the film through never-before-seen interviews and conversations, in addition to that it will appear Chris Columbus, the director of this first film.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint and Emma Watson, will be accompanied by other cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matthew lewis (Neville Longbottom).

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe has been magical,” commented on this project Tom Ascheim, president of the division of Warner Bros.

He also said that and “this retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise.”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts “ is a Warner Bros production, which will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 before the theatrical release of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets,” the third film in the series. “Fantastic Animals”.

“Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” It was the first film in the saga, which was released in 2001 with a duration of two and a half hours.

The story of the young wizard begins when on his 11th birthday Hagrid reveals to him that he really is a quite popular wizard in the wizarding world for having survived the deadly attack of Lord Voldemort.

Given this, Harry attends Howarts, the school of magic and sorcery to learn to make spells, where he meets Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, his best friends.