Harry Potter had as main protagonist Daniel Radcliffe, who was in charge of giving life to the important wizard.

Daniel Radcliffe will always be Harry Potter in front of the world public. The actor began his career at a very young age, and his first job was to give life to the famous magician. From the first movie, the franchise based on the books by JK Rowling became an unstoppable success. Therefore, both he and his work will always be remembered by fans of the saga.

Although the followers are delighted with the work that Daniel Radcliffe did, the truth is that the actor prefers not to see it. Recently, the actor was asked if he usually watches the movies he starred in and his answer was no. “No, I saw them at the premiere at the time and if I can avoid seeing them more.” Likewise, the interpreter also revealed that he cannot hear the famous melody of the saga: “A piece of my heart dies every time I hear the song as a ringtone.”

“I don’t see them because it’s like showing pictures of you as a baby all day. It’s not a fun experience ”, closed between laughter. Although the actor may not want to see the movies, fans never tire of watching them. So much so, that for the 20-year anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the film was released in different cinemas around the world.

Reunion

Because of this 20 year anniversary, HBO Max decided to carry out a reunion between the cast of the franchise. In this way, Daniel Radcliffe will meet again with those people who were part of Harry Potter such as: Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, among others.

The person who will not be present in this special, which will be broadcast on January 1, 2022 on the streaming platform, is JK Rowling. This decision provoked the fury of several fans, who assure that without it the magical world that the film production adapted would not exist.