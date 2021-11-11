Daniel Lee leaves Bottega Veneta. The luxury group Kering has announced that the designer has left the position of creative director of the Italian firm after three years at the helm, a decision that has been joint, according to the statement.

Surprising news, especially since the British designer has transformed the firm in these three years, making it one of the most desired thanks to his innovative creations.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, has commented in the statement with which the news has been given that he would like to thank Daniel “for his dedication to the house in the last three years. He gave Bottega Veneta a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while being respectful of the more than fifty years of history of the firm. The remarkable growth of the brand in the last three years testifies to the success of its creative work. “

Daniel Lee also wanted to add a few words: “My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional team loaded with talent and with those who have helped create our vision. Thanks to François-Henri Pinault for his support and for the opportunity to be part of the history of Bottega Veneta ”.

A business movement that has taken the fashion world by surprise. Now it’s time to wait for the name of his successor.

