Madrid, Nov 11 (EFE) .- Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee, creative director of the firm for three years, have announced that they are ending their collaboration, a decision agreed upon by both parties.

Daniel Lee replaced Tomas Maier, and since his incorporation “he has brought a new energy to the house and has contributed greatly to the new momentum that he enjoys today,” he says in the Kering group, to which the firm belongs, in a statement.

Daniel Lee, who had previously worked for firms such as Céline, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela or Donna Karan, has pointed out that his time at Bottega Veneta “has been an incredible experience”.

“I have worked with an exceptional, highly talented team and I will always be grateful to everyone who was part of it helping to create a new vision.”

The designer wanted to thank Francois-Henri Pinault, president and CEO of Kering, for his support and the opportunity that he has given him to be part of Bottega Veneta’s history.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, thanks the designer for his “dedication, which has given the firm a new perspective and a new sense of modernity,” while still respecting the brand’s fifty-year heritage. And he added that the brand’s growth over the past three years is testament to the “success of his creative work.”

François-Henri Pinault has noted that Lee brought “passion and energy” to the firm.

“His singular vision made the heritage of the house relevant to the point of putting it back in a prominent place, which I thank him for. He has written a unique chapter in the long history of Bottega Veneta.”

The group will announce soon the new creative team of the house.