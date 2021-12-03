Cobra Kai, the Netflix series that continues the adventures of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny lawrence (William Zabka) who we saw in the saga of karate Kidwill see the return of one of the greatest movie villains in its fourth season. Is about Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith.

We saw the character for the first time in Karate kid 3. It is about a corrupt businessman and millionaire, who is in fact the founder of the academy Cobra Kai. Is a friend of John kreese (Martin Kove) and colleagues in the military.

On Karate kid 3, Silver manages to separate Daniel LaRusso of the Mr miyagi and teaches you destructive, violent and offensive karate techniques. Behind everything was, of course, Kreese. The plan was to prevent the character played by Ralph Macchio from entering a tournament.

In the end things don’t work out, LaRusso and Miyagi reunite, train together again, and participate in the tournament, winning it. This is the last film in the series in which we see Macchio, until the premiere of Kobra Kai.

In addition to his role as Terry Silver in Karate kid 3, Thomas Ian Griffith has had minor appearances in series like Miami Vice, One Tree Hill, The Closer or Cold Case. He has also acted in films such as Behind Enemy Lines, Excessive Force, Blood of the innocent and Hollow point. Now we will see it again in Cobra Kai.

Terry Silver’s return to Cobra Kai and the confirmation of a fifth season

Terry Silver go back to Cobra Kai to partner again with John kreese, once Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence have joined forces, as we see at the end of the third season. To celebrate, Netflix has released a new poster showing the character for the first time.

In addition, the streaming platform has confirmed that the series will have a fifth season. The third and fourth seasons premiered during 2021, on January 1 and December 31, respectively. That is to say, Cobra Kai started and will end this year.

The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, later known as YouTube Premium, as part of the platform’s effort to produce original content. For the third season it was moved to Netflix, with great success among the audience.