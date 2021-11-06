Daniel Dae Kim will be Lord Ozai in the live-action Avatar

A few months ago the main cast was revealed for the live-action adaptation of Avatar preparing Netflix, and now we can add another actor to this cast. We are talking about Daniel Dae Kim, who will play Lord Ozai in this project and that he had previously collaborated with the franchise.

As reported Deadline, Dae Kim already secured the role with Netflix and will be officially part of the project. While in the cartoon Lord Ozai was introduced almost to the end, it seems that the show live-action He will seek to present it to us much earlier, although we do not know if he will be the main villain. At least for the first season.

As I told you before, Dae kim I had already worked on Avatar before. Specifically, the actor voiced the General Fong in cartoons and games. He also lent his talents in The legend of Korra when playing Hiroshi Sato.

Editor’s note: I don’t understand what Hollywood’s fixation is for wanting to make live-action adaptations of different anime. We have already seen that the results are almost always negative, but for some strange reason, suits insist on wanting to do it anyway. We’ll see if Avatar is the exception to the rule.

Via: Deadline