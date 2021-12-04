Especially since the equator of the 20th century until now, an important part of the most interesting films that the cinema has produced have been directed by actors. Names like Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman, Kevin Costner, Julie Delpy or even Sylvester Stallone come to mind right away.





Them they know better than anyone the tramoya, the complicated and exhausting process that leads to a film, at the same time that they come to master a large part of the technical aspects of the gear by dealing with them on a daily basis. It is not only the logical consequence of the question “Could I do it better?”, But a consequential derivation of dealing daily with artists on the other side of the camera, having coffee with them daily and being direct witnesses to their main decisions.

Two characters and a bar

This is just one of the reasons why the debut of Daniel Brühl it turns out so recommendable. Actor of Catalan origin settled for years in Berlin, with a German father (film director) and Spanish mother, holder of dual citizenship, his career has always been peppered with large productions (‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier ‘or the saga’ The King’s Man: The first mission ‘) and his firm commitment to independent cinema, with titles such as’ Goodbye Lenin! ‘,’ Merry Christmas ‘,’ Intruders ‘,’ The Pelayos ‘or’ 2 days in New York ‘.

An inveterate movie buff (possibly due to paternal affiliation), Daniel Brühl remembers his childhood and adolescence as the constant discovery of titles by Carlos Saura, Luis García Berlanga, Luchino Visconti or François Truffaut.

The protagonist of the series ‘The alienist’ says that he had been with the idea of ​​’Next door’ spinning through his head for almost a decade, so he contacted the writer Daniel kehlmann to shape it.

A bar as the only setting and two characters, one of them an alter ego of the actor and now filmmaker, which curiously responds to the name Daniel, and represents a hyperbolization of his most narcissistic and neurotic side. Next to him, the great Peter kurth, with whom Brühl had already coincided in productions such as ‘A friend of mine’ (2006) and ‘Yo y Kaminski’ (2015). Kurth, in the film, is the true protagonist and represents the shadow of the interpreter, the judgment of the public and their conscience made flesh.

‘The next door’, an incisive plunge into private fears





‘The next door’ is approached in the key of sour black comedy, with obvious debts to the cinema of David Mamet, the Coen brothers or even Roman Polanski. There are also things about them that remind me of the splendid ‘Pure formality’ (1994) by Giuseppe Tornatore.

In it, Brühl opens the channel talking about topics such as the continuous exposure of the actor, fear of the culture of cancellation and big blockbusters Hollywood, without a hint of self-indulgence, skillfully dosing the elements of dark humor, drama and suspense.

Given that it is located in Berlin, there are very interesting elements in its plot that may escape the Spanish viewer, such as gentrification and the difference between the two main neighborhoods of the city. But ultimately, it’s about an interesting debut that any fan of good independent cinema should not miss. Hopefully this is not the only time we can enjoy this great actor on the other side of the camera.