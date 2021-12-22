Daniel Arsham launches NFT collection with CXIP and Nifty Gateway

Contemporary artist Daniel Arsham has launched his second NFT collection this time on the NFT platform, CXIP.

Your collection will be sold on the Nifty Gateway marketplace.

The contemporary art artist Daniel Arsham continues to gain fame within the world of NFTs with the launch of its latest collection at the hands of CXIP, which will be sold in Nifty Gateway.

Arsham is a contemporary American visual artist working in art, architecture, and performance. His work has been shown in museums and institutions around the world, including MoMA PS1, the New Museum in New York, and many other great galleries.

Now, Daniel, has chosen CXIP to be in charge of minting the NFT tokens for their second collection in the crypto ecosystem , by means of its self-created method called, MaaS (“Minting as a Service”). Which according to his team is the best NFT minting technology in its class.

In addition, it will be Nifty Gateway, a first-rate and increasingly recognized NFT market, those in charge of commercializing the collection of Daniel Arsham. This is the first time that an NFT created by CXIP will be launched on the Nifty Gateway.

“Nifty Gateway is a market pioneer in the NFT industry and continues to advance the path of putting content creators and artists first. Their landmark decision to use the CXIP NFT mintage is a huge step forward towards empowering the creators of Web3 to have true creative ownership, cross-market royalties, and on-chain provenance. “ said Jeff Gluck, founder and CEO of CXIP.

Left: Jeff Gluck, founder of CXIP. Right: Daniel Arsham, CXIP Brand Director

CXIP is positioned in the world minting market

MaaS (“Minting as a Service”) technology is “universally interoperable” software with all NFT markets, allowing content creators to have true creative ownership, as well as royalties when their NFTs are sold. and again.

With the leadership of CXIP founder and CEO Jeff Gluck, and now with the inclusion of a renowned artist and brand director such as Daniel Arsham, CXIP is positioned as a reliable NFT minting solution for all creators and businesses, according to their team.

In addition, Maas guarantees the provenance, identity and security of assets within its blockchain, combined with other important minting enhancements from NFT, including an advanced royalty mechanism, the first of its kind, that allows creators to collect their royalties in all NFT markets, such as OpenSea or Binance NFT.

“Daniel is one of the greatest artists of our time. NFTs are a medium unto themselves and he makes excellent use of them as a medium. We are delighted to be a trusted partner in this innovative project, as well as to leverage CXIP’s innovative minting software to broadcast NFT for the first time in our market. “. said Griffin Cock Foster, co-founder of Nifty Gateway

Daniel Arsham and his NFTs

The uchronic aesthetics of this artist revolves around his concept of fictional archeology. Which consists of working in sculpture, architecture, drawing and cinema and crystallizes ambiguous intermediate spaces or situations, and staging what he calls future relics of the present.

This is not the first time that Daniel Arsham ventures into the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Last May, Arsham released his first NFT with Nifty, Eroding and Reforming Bust of Rome (One Year), a digital version of a sculpture from his most recent exhibition at the Galerie Perrotin in New York that erodes over time.

“I am excited to partner with the innovative CXIP platform as the minter of my latest NFT series, “Eroding and Reforming Digital Sculptures: Cars”. Consistent with my other works, both physical and digital operating on different time scales, these works use the time of specific rallies as their clocks, imagining a scene in a known race that may exist in the past, present, or future. I look forward to the evolution of the CXIP work and we will do it together ”, Daniel Arsham said.

This series of three digital car sculptures are eroded and then completely repaired. Their erosion cycles are based on specific race times

9 hours and 13 minutes (Eroding and reshaping Safari 930)

9 hours and 32 minutes (Eroding and Reforming 356)

2 hours and 36 minutes (Eroding and Reforming 964)

Daniel Arsham, Eroding and Reforming Safari 930 (9 hours and 13 minutes), 2021.

It might interest you: