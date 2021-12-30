“I hope that viewers will not look so much at the result, but rather see the fact that I do what I love. I put myself in a situation where I can fail, or I can make mistakes, but I can also be successful,” Akeel said.

The other Saudi participant, Mashael Al Obaidan, participates in the rally also in a Maverick X3 type Buggy T3.

Akeel recently excelled by winning the title of FIA Baja Cross Country World Champion in the T3 category.

The young rider is aware of the particularity of her participation and of the expectations it raises: “I already feel the responsibility to live up to it and to pay tribute to this role. But too much pressure can only be harmful.”

It was until June 2018 that women in Saudi Arabia were allowed to drive a car

“It’s a great adventure“which will be” a very difficult mental and physical experience: I want to enjoy it. I must remind myself that this race is very personal. It is a race with myself. With challenges like this, we grow. I hope everything ends well, “he explained.

His objective in this rally-raid, in which there will be 1 thousand 65 participants in the desert of the Arabian Peninsula, aboard 578 vehicles, in the 8,375 km foreseen in the program, is above all to finish the race.

“I would like to get a good classification. But I am a newcomer, it is my first Dakar,” according to Akeel. “The competitor within me will have an eye on the classification, but above all I want to get to Yedá,” he concluded.