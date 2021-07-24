. After ending his relationship within the early stages of the season with the Monte Carlo Rally as the finishing touch and start a new competitive stage with, the Cantabrian pilot has decided to repeat this movement. After only three rallies with Rozada on the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé in the World Championship,from the next rally. A surprising move, as Dani Sordo and Borja Rozada took the podium in their first rally together in Portugal.

Among the numerous changes of co-drivers that have occurred this year between the names of the WRC such as Thierry Neuville, Pierre-Louis Loubet, Teemu Suninen, Gus Greensmith or even Pepe López, Dani Sordo’s double move has caught many by surprise, something that the pilot himself wanted to explain. In fact, The Cantabrian has had no problems in acknowledging that he has not achieved the expected coupling with Borja Rozada, which has led him to bet on Cándido Carrera. His experience with pilots such as ‘Cohete’ Suárez or Daniel Alonso and his collaboration with Sordo in the tests prior to Monte Carlo are his best endorsement.

Hyundai selects drivers for Ypres Rally, i20 N Rally2 debut event Read news

In a brief and clarifying statement from the Hyundai driver, Dani sordo has stated: «I am really grateful to Borja Rozada for his dedication and professionalism from minute one. It has proven to be a great co-driver in and out of the car, but it hasn’t worked. Unfortunately and despite the work that the two of us have done to understand each other one hundred percent, my understanding of the notes in the sections has not been as perfect as I would have liked. I hope to catch up with Cándido Carrera’s style as soon as possible and be able to celebrate great successes together this year ».