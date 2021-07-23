Dani Juncadella will look for his first GT3 podium in the DTM at Lausitzring

and the rest of the DTM pilots were the true protagonists of the. A premiere that took place in Monza and that left two interesting races in which there were different alternatives. A scenario in which. With a sixth place in the first GT3 race in the history of the DTM and a twelfth place in the second race, the Spaniard

In relation to the Lausitzring event, the Catalan Dani juncadella has assured: «The second race of the DTM comes a month after the debut at Monza, which has helped us to polish the weaknesses that we detected in this first event, especially at the level of the pit stops. We have done a great job with the mechanics and there have really been very positive changes within the ‘pit stops’ protocol and the team. In the test of the week at the Red Bull Ring we were able to confirm that we have improved a lot in this section. For this reason, I face the next appointment at Lausitzring with enthusiasm and confidence».

Along these lines, Juncadella has added: «The goal remains to work to fight for a good result. This means working before the weekend, planning workouts to make the most of them, and continuing to work to prepare for the race. We want to have a good qualifying session and continue fighting from there. I have trained a lot, especially on a physical level and I have worked with the team to improve the weaknesses that we showed at Monza. We continue to work on what went well. A very exciting weekend is approaching and with very positive feelings within the team».