Movement is health. Even more so, when we can unleash our emotions, combining music and cardiovascular activity. Because dancing brings emotion and vitality, while exercising the body and recharging energy, generating a positive impact on mental health. Since, to the rhythm of the chords of an instrument or musical piece, it is possible to strengthen the muscles, but also, it is possible to release worries and feed the soul.

Doctors recommend frequent physical activity to maintain optimal health. Fortunately, dancing at a good pace for 40 minutes is considered a good workout. So much so, that for decades gyms and fitness centers have been promoting dance routines that promise to help lose weight, tone and stretch, while taking care of health.

Looking for ways to improve the quality of life

Dancing for many is just a playful activity. But certainly nowadays it is also considered as a way to exercise and maintain mental hygiene. Mainly because in this way both the brain and the musculoskeletal system remain active. Slowing down cellular deterioration and the pathologies that are associated with sedentary lifestyle and aging.

The heart and lungs are the first beneficiaries of dance routines. Since, when performing this aerobic activity, you breathe faster and deeper, improving lung capacity. In addition, it increases blood flow, favoring the heart rate, the cleaning of the arteries and the movements of the walls of the heart, which unquestionably strengthens it. 1

Maintaining a healthy weight sometimes requires sacrifices. However, practicing dance routines frequently keeps it at bay in a dynamic and fun way. In the same way, it brings other benefits such as increasing resistance and bone strength, reducing fatigue and the risk of injury.

Activates the immune system, increasing the level of defenses. Because it reduces the risk of infectious diseases, increases the levels of monocytes that act against cancer cells, increases the antibacterial power of neutrophils and slows down the aging of the immune system. 2

Reduce the risk of contracting diseases associated with obesity such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, obesity and some type of cancer. It becomes an incentive to dance every day. In addition, it helps reduce the chances of suffering from osteoporosis and joint problems. 3

With regard to mental state, dancing alleviates depression, reduces stress and promotes relaxation. Thanks to stimulating the production of dopamine in the brain, which mediates pleasure and reward. Facilitating states of happiness, at the same time, improving the quality of sleep, empathy and the desire to continue living

Together, it allows the muscles to gain strength, reducing the risk of falls as we age. In this way, older adults can stay active and independent, enjoying a healthy and happy life. Especially since dancing forces the brain to create new neural connections, which protect cognitive abilities and minimize the risk of dementia.

Health professionals and trainers recommend aerobic activity, such as dancing for 150 minutes a week. However, great physical and mental benefits can be achieved, if we practice a couple of times a week, with a moderate intensity, but putting all our intention and energy, in getting out of the routine, freeing ourselves from stress, having fun and maintaining health .

