The macroinverter Dan Tapiero is launching another multi-million dollar fund aimed at investing in mid- and late-stage companies in the digital asset ecosystem.

According to a Securities Exempt Offering notice filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tapiero and his 10T Holdings partners Michael Dubilier and Stan Miroshnik notified the regulator of the creation of a $ 500 million growth capital fund for cryptocurrency and blockchain companies. The presentation shows that the fund has not yet sold any of the original investment.

The 10T DAE Fund 3.0 is the third to come from the growth capital firm after a $ 200 million fund launched in February and a $ 750 million fund in September. The company has 14 cryptocurrency and blockchain firms in its portfolio, including Kraken, eToro, Huobi, Mercado Bitcoin, Gemini, Bitfury, and Ledger. With the addition of the $ 500 million fund, 10T Holdings’ assets under management would likely exceed $ 1 billion (AUM $ 770 million is listed on its website at press time).

Tapiero is no stranger to investing, but before the cryptocurrency boom, part of his business was in gold. The 10T Holdings founder also helped co-found Gold Bullion International in 2009 and has been actively talking about the potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, including Bitcoin (BTC), due to the accelerated adoption of digital assets.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of BTC is $ 51,140 at press time, having risen more than 20% since falling to a monthly low of $ 42,000 on December 3. However, Cointelegraph reported that there are indications that institutional investors are still looking to buy cryptocurrencies.

