If Ubisoft has further established its position in the industry in recent years, much of the blame lies with the Far Cry franchise. We already find Far Cry 6 and behind so many successes it was always found Dan Hay, the show’s executive producer.

As VGC reports, Hay has stepped back and has retired from Ubisoft Montreal after more than 10 years in the company. While all the development teams collaborated on the projects, Hay is credited with being the supervisor during the most fruitful phase of the saga.

“After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will follow a new chapter in your professional life and it will leave on November 12, “Ubisoft itself told the media. In addition, the company wanted to thank Hay and explain how his departure will be managed.

“While Dan has not announced where his path takes him, we are confident that it will offer you the new challenges and experiences that you seek and deserve. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future.

Meanwhile, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal, as well as a highly trained team of producers and directors, as well as continuing their collaborations with other studios around the world. “

The arrival of the person in charge occurred with the development of Far Cry 3 and continued to play his role in future installments such as Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 5 and New Dawn. Even in the fifth installment he became creative director of the title.