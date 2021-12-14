Invited by the Escuela Libre de Derecho, last week I participated in the Forum “Limits of the State in criminal prosecution and its impact on the mass media”, organized by that institution together with the Mexican Academy of Communication. At the table “Irreversible damage to reputation from a media complaint”, which also included as speakers the magistrate Gabriela Villafuerte Coello and the lawyer Elizabeth Valderrama and the teacher Guillermo Tenorio, moderating Ernesto García Cota, it was said that as well as Reputation is built every day with the activities carried out and the behavior observed by people and organizations, it is also vulnerable due to the dissemination of information generated by third parties, with the intention of damaging it.

It was mentioned that, although reputational risks have always existed, there are three factors that have caused their exponential increase in recent years:

The first is the emergence of social networks and the democratization of the media. The increase in connectivity, the use of mobile devices and the use of social networks has generated a scenario where communication is immediate and occurs on many fronts at the same time. The viral potential of a story (and its reputational impact) is high. This, together with the democratization of the media, has multiplied the channels through which users can express their opinions, which also increases the chances that harmful content will be made public.

The second factor is due to demographic changes. The younger generations who rely on social media to shape their opinion are an increasingly important segment of consumers.

The third factor is media manipulation financed from the states. The governments of some countries opposed to the prevailing status quo at the global level since World War II use new communication tools to manipulate public opinion and attack certain companies that are contrary to their interests.

The problem of damage to the reputation of individuals and organizations is not new. On the one hand, hyperconnection makes interactions between individuals, whether natural or legal, extremely easy and fast, on the other hand, it is clear that the possibility of offending or being offended increases proportionally.

The right to reputation, the protection of reputation is an aspect that is present in the legislation of several countries. It falls, along with the right to image, name and honor in the field of personality rights. This is related to the crime of defamation in the event that someone, by communicating with more people, offends the reputation of others.

Damage to reputation is not only resolved in the damage caused to the natural person, injured in his dignity, but also extends to the professional and work environment of the injured party. Legal doctrine recognizes the fact that damage to reputation can also affect legal persons.

The objective of this Forum was to analyze the current context, where emblematic cases of law enforcement are exhibited in the media, generating a context of advanced guilt for those accused of probable crimes, when there is still no final verdict, which implies, -on the one hand- , an attack against the presumption of innocence to which all Mexicans have the right and, on the other, irreparable damage to the personal reputation of those who are subjects of investigation by any authority, as well as to the honorability of institutions and even companies. It was also proposed to analyze and reflect on the limits and scope of the State’s coercive exercise in the prosecution of crimes, the impact on the use of networks and the media in relation to the presumption of innocence and its possible responsibility for the dissemination of criminal investigations.

Damage to reputation is irreversible, although there are mechanisms to compensate those affected, especially with dissemination on social networks, in which the digital footprint is indelible, for which a call was made to act responsibly in the dissemination of information, both in traditional and digital media.