Dalia Duran surprised everyone by request the release of John Kelvin, who after hitting her and trying to force her to have sex, finds herself fulfilling preventive detention in a Lima prison. The Cuban in statements for the newspaper Trome said that her children are suffering because they cannot have their father this Christmas and that it is time for her to be free. “Because he is not a criminal”.

“I know that many will not understand, they will judge and criticize me, but what they think does not matter to me. It is about my children, I am a mother and there is a deeper theme. I know that he is not going to come to my house, he is not going to share with me, we are not going to see each other, but at least he could hug them. My children have never had a Christmas without their dad. He has every right to make amends for his mistakes, no one justifies them, but there are six children who beg for their father “Dalia said to Trome.

He added that he never imagined that John Kelvin would be in prison and that they have not allowed her to participate in the last hearing of the process and that they “have been cruel to him.”

“I clarified in the Gesell chamber and they don’t take it into account. John already has more than half of his preventive detention, I think they have been cruel to him “, he stressed.

He further stated that “Not everything is bad with him and I know he wouldn’t hurt me again” and that he never imagined that this situation would reach so much. “When you react, you say ‘why did I allow all this to happen?”

“The best gift for my children would be that they can hug their father at Christmas and also for John,” he said.

DENIED ATTACK BY JOHN KELVIN

The program ‘Love and Fire’ will issue a report today that will read the recent statement that Dalia Durán gave to the authorities and where she denied that the cumbia singer had assaulted her or tried to sexually abuse her.

“The scars that one carries inside last and take time to heal and I am still in a process ”

“No, it wasn’t exactly like that. At the time I said out of anger that it had been without my consent, without many things because at that time I was in anger. I had a lot of things that were happening, which have nothing to do with what happened that day, they are just things, not family violence or anything like that, they were other issues “said the Cuban.

Regarding the complaint for attempted sexual abuse, John Kelvin’s ex-partner maintained that “I denounced that he had forced me to be intimate, but it was not like that. I recognize you and today I tell you that it did not happen that way ”.

WILL REMAIN IN PRISON

The cumbiambero will continue to be held in the Lurigancho Penitentiary Establishment after the Fourth Criminal Court of Appeals of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima declared his request for the termination of preventive detention to be unfounded.

Through his official Twitter account, the Superior Court of Justice of Lima reported that the singer will remain in prison while the investigations are carried out for the aggressions to the detriment of Dalia Duran.

“Fourth Criminal Appeals Chamber of @CSJdeLima confirmed the resolution that declared the request for the termination of preventive detention unfounded requested by Jonathan Sarmiento (John Kelvin), in the investigation that is being followed by the attacks against Dalia Durán Gómez “, said the letter.

This situation caused Dalia Durán to come out before the press in defense of her ex-partner. “Why don’t they let him serve his sentence outside, sign or put him to do community work, but have the right to be with his children. I don’t want to continue the process anymore, I want this to stop. I want to be calm, I want my children to be happy again, I don’t want any more suffering for my family, ”said the Cuban

