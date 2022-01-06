Toby Price has scored the victory in the fifth stage of the Dakar and debuts his record in this edition. The Australian KTM rider completed the loop special around Riyadh in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 32 seconds, record that has helped him to overcome Danilo Petrucci by more than 4 minutes. All in all, the Italian gets his first podium in a Dakar special after losing the one won yesterday due to a penalty. In the fight for the ‘Touareg’, Sam Sunderland continues as leader and Joan Barreda spends almost nine minutes with the GasGas rider.

