

Jan 02, 2022 at 01:20 CET



Today, January 2, the second stage of the Dakar rally 2022 with start and end in Ha’il (546 kilometers with a total of 334 timed).

Northern Saudi Arabia offers mountainous landscapes that add to the contrasts on the Dakar journey. The sand makes an appearancealthough at this stage it will still be mainly in the form of tracks.

In the category of cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah You will defend your leadership position on terrain that is ideal for your driving style. The Spanish Charles Sainz he will be looking for his first victory in this edition of the Dakar today.

In any case, there will be no lack of navigation difficulties characteristic of the country. The pilots will immediately enter the subject: no taking liberties with the road book, since they will be penalized with chronometric sanctions.