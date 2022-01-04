The third stage of the Dakar, despite having a shorter special than expected, is already part of the recent history of the event. Joaquim Rodrigues and Hero Motorsports have achieved their first victory in motorcycles, while Carlos Sainz has conquered the first partial victory with Audi, which in turn represents the first victory of a hybrid vehicle with extended autonomy such as the Audi RS Q e-tron. As if this wasn’t enough Nasser Al-Attiyah has taken another step towards his fourth Dakar on a day in which Pablo Copetti on quads and Seth Quintero on T3 have also been protagonists.

Joaquim Rodrigues has achieved the first stage victory in the Dakar of his career, achieving the first success for the Hero brand since it began its journey in 2017. After scoring the victory, he could not forget his brother-in-law Paulo Goçalves, who died in the seventh Dakar 2020 stage: «I did a good stage, at a good pace and without making the slightest mistake. Everything has been fitting together perfectly. We were lucky to be able to ride a lot in the desert and in the race during the 2021 season and it shows. The team has made a great effort and I like to contribute with this reward. It’s my first stage win on the Dakar and it’s a historic moment for the brand, so I am very happy. It was going so well and so fast that I thought: this is because Paulo is coming with me. That idea came to mind at a time when I was not very aware of navigation. Anyway, Today Paulo and I won».

Daniel sanders he has set the fifth fastest time today, which allows him to stay in the ‘top 5’ of the general led by his teammate Sam Sunderland at the moment. The Australian has chosen to lift his foot and give up victory to avoid opening the track tomorrow: “This morning it was very fast with beautiful dunes. I made up quite a bit of time in the first 60 kilometers and I was one minute behind the riders in front. I kept trying because the stage was quite short, about 260 km. At the end, I have attacked even more and, since I have not made navigation errors, I stopped for a drink because I knew that I had been going at a good pace all day and that at that point I would go first of the special. I stopped for three minutes, I looked at the clock and I arrived in a very good position, I think 4th, which is an ideal position not to open tomorrow. Last night I spoke with Jordi Viladoms and we agreed that tomorrow’s stage will be long and it was interesting to start from behind to catch up with the riders in front. It would have been nice to win another stage, but this lasts 12 days and it is not only worth accumulating stage victories, you have to use cleverness ».

Sam sunderland he has not had his best day as he experiences navigation problems that have caused him to get lost during the stage. He maintains the lead in the general classification in motorcycles, although only four seconds separate him from Adrien Van Beveren, who is in second place: “It was a fairly fast stage, but as it was longer, we had to be very careful. Joan Barreda has done a good job opening the track, but the navigation was very complicated and we both got lost. It was a bit frustrating, but in the end we regrouped and arrived in partnership. I don’t know if I’m still in the lead, but it doesn’t matter too much either. Today I did not want to attack much, because I know that tomorrow we have a long and difficult stage ahead of us, so it was better to start from further back».

Pablo Copetti has been placed in front of the general of the Dakar in the quad category.

Pablo Copetti he got the stage win in the quad category. In addition, the American was at the forefront of the general classification, with a 2-minute lead over his immediate pursuer, after the abandonment of Laisvydas Kancius: «It has been a fast stage. My goal was to be able to catch up with the two that came out in front of me. I passed them and followed. That was the strategy so that they did not approach me and that I could cut the leader’s time, which was three minutes away. They tell me now that he retired. You have to go day by day. You don’t have to trust yourself, you don’t have to celebrate anything. We have to work for tomorrow, with the longest stage of the Dakar. You have to be focused on that: try to finish all the stages. All I have to do is be consistent. Day by day, and that the head does not fly thinking about another thing ».

Nasser Al-Attiyah he continues to move forward in this Dakar Rally with a firm step, although with some controversy after what happened with the connection of the ‘black box’ of his Toyota: «I think that Sébastien had a problem with the car, so we were calmer without taking risks. I’m happy to finish the day without problems, tomorrow will be a very long stage and you have to be careful. I am not surprised by Carlos’s chrono because we have gone slowly. The great rival is Sébastien Loeb, not Carlos Sainz because he is far behind. I’m not sure how much time Séb has lost, but now the goal is to control the rally. It’s not easy to make predictions because, even if there are fewer rivals to control this year, the Dakar is always the Dakar. Tomorrow will be one of the longest stages and opening the track will not be the best position ».

Nasser Al-Attiyah continues to extend his car lead after Sébastien Loeb’s problems.

Sebastien loeb He has had his worst day in Dakar so far. He suffered a puncture, broke the longitudinal driveshaft of his vehicle and reached the finish line with only two driving wheels. The Frenchman acknowledged with resignation that Al-Attiyah has a free hand: «CI believe that the longitudinal transmission shaft has broken at 10 kilometers. We did the whole special in traction mode. Passing the dunes like this is not easy. It was complicated, yesterday I did not deserve any medals, but today I did. We have done what we can. There is no doubt that Nasser has a clear path ahead, we will no longer be able to put pressure on him. Anyway, we will continue competing. There will not be solutions, but what less than to be there. There is no longer anyone in a position to put pressure on Nasser, he will be able to go very calm».

Seth quintero yesterday he lost any chance of winning the Dakar in T3 after suffering a breakdown in his OT3. The reliability of Red Bull’s ‘Side by Side’ today has allowed it to finish the stage and score the partial victory: «The first days we won stages and it was extraordinary, but unfortunately we are out of the fight for the title after yesterday. We returned to the bivouac at four in the morning, we had to start at eight and we won the special with a six-minute lead. It’s not easy to stay motivated when you know you’ve lost all your options, but let’s focus on other things and move on. Our plan now will be to ride as fast as possible every day to get stage victories.».