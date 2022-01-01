Alexandre Pesci was a firm candidate to be the first loss of the Dakar, leaving COVID-19 positives aside for a moment. The president of Rebellion saw how his DXX RD prototype was on fire in the pre-rally tests. In the image and likeness of the fire that Romain Dumas’ Rebellion DXX RD suffered when it had barely covered 65 kilometers of the test in its 2022 edition, the prototype burned completely in just a few minutes. With no options to save the car, Dumas gave his car to the patron of the project to compete in the Dakar 2022, assuming an impromptu team manager role.

Romain Dumas seemed resigned to being out of the Dakar, at least on a competitive level, but the burning of Alexandre Pesci’s DXX RD reached the ears of Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari did not hesitate for a moment and offered the French driver the Toyota Hilux V8 with which he recently competed in the Ha’il Rally, same unit with which he won the Dakar in 2019. Once the Toyota 4×4 arrived at the Rebellion tent, a race against time began to vinyl the vehicle with different colors than the original Hilux wore, while the team’s technicians adjusted the buckets, pedals and other aspects of the vehicle.

This domino effect that started with the fire and that it has ended with Pesci at the controls of the DXX of RD de Dumas and with the French at the wheel of this Hilux has finished well, since The three involved in this story have been able to start the Dakar prologue without setbacks. While Nasser Al-Attiyah has conquered the victory with his new generation Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 +, Romain Dumas finished the prologue stage in 63rd place, just over six minutes behind the driver left by the vehicle he is racing with. . For its part, Alexandre Pesci finished in 59th place, 5 minutes and 15 seconds behind the Qatari.

It is not the first time that Nasser Al-Attiyah shows a gesture of these characteristics. The Spanish Jesus Calleja He helped the Qatari after an accident at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, to which Nasser responded by filling in the budget that the charismatic presenter needed to contest the Dakar 2018. Al-Attiyah also allowed Carlos Sainz to compete in the Dakar 2013 with a buggy in the process of transition from the ‘Matador’ between the Volkswagen and Peugeot projects. Nasser financed the participation in the Dakar of the Escalé twins in 2014 just to show off the colors of Qatar.