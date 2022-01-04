Seth Quintero is one of the biggest off-road promises in the United States. With numerous titles in the specialty, Seth came very close to contesting the Dakar in 2020, when he was still a minor. Finally, his debut did not come until the 2021 edition, although that did not prevent Quintero from becoming the youngest rider to win a stage at the Dakar after achieving victory in the sixth special. A problem in the gearbox of his OT3 two days later left him with no options to fight for the ‘Touareg’ in T3. Although Seth achieved another victory in the eleventh stage, this triumph had a bitter taste. Touching the sky and falling to hell on the Dakar is what you have.

A year later, this descent into hell has been repeated for Quintero. Seth promised them very happy after winning the prologue and the first stage of the Dakar with an OT3 that has received important news for this edition of the rally. Although the distance with the Chilean ‘Chaleco’ López did not reach two minutes, the sensations for the American pilot could not be better. But nevertheless, Seth seems destined to touch the sky and face the bitterest of realities.. In this case, Quintero has suffered a problem with the front axle differentialIn addition to breaking the clutch on your OT3.

Seth Quintero’s ill-fated second stage overshadows the problems of Andreas Mikkelsen or Cristina Gutiérrez.

Fruit of his youth and his spirit to continue in the race, Seth Quintero has decided not to request an evacuation and has spent more than eight hours next to his ‘Side by Side’, waiting for his service truck just over 40 kilometers from the end of the stage. Repair the car, try to reach the ‘bivouac’ within the limits set by the regulations and turning the page is Quintero’s goal to try to enjoy the Dakar day by day, fighting for stage wins now that the overall is already a chimera. It is the only thing left for the American driver on his second Dakar.

Seth Quintero’s breakdown has been a jug of cold water for the Red Bull Off-Road Team USA. in a really unfortunate day for the team. In fact, Cristina Gutiérrez has been the rider who has left with the best balance of the day today, even if she had a puncture and problems with the hydraulic jack when changing the wheel and lost 19 minutes after playing the stage with a fault in the clutch. For its part, Andreas Mikkelsen also suffered a mechanical problem and after stopping on the special he lost almost 2 hours and socks with Guillaume De Mevius, a Red Bull rider who has already lost any chance of winning the Dakar on yesterday’s stage.