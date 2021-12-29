The 44th edition of the Dakar will be held again in its entirety in Saudi Arabia, with the COVID-19 pandemic again the limiting factor. However, ASO’s proposed race has varied considerably from 2021, not least because David Castera and his team have given up using the desert of the ‘Empty Quarter’. It is true that the format of this Dakar Rally is identical to last year, with twelve stages, a central rest day and a similar mileage, but its essence has changed. In the 8,384 kilometers of rally, of which 4,358 are in fight against the clock, there is room for new challenges, territories and surfaces.

Although one of ASO’s great goals was to cross the borders of Saudi Arabia and make room for new countries in the race, the health crisis has almost forced David Castera to repeat the 2021 format. However, the huge variety of terrain and scenery that Saudi Arabia offers allow the race to be very different, without the ‘Empty Quarter’, but with the same dose of sand, dunes, navigation and alternation of terrain and surfaces. In fact, one of the objectives of the Dakar promoter is to recover even more its essence and bet on slower specials in which the skill of the pilots and the correct navigation of their co-pilots prevail more.

As a brief summary, the Dakar 2022 starts this January 1 in Jeddah with a short prologue stage that will allow defining the starting order of the first stage. The first two days of competition will serve as an appetizer for the marathon stage, between the day of January 3 and 4. The race will settle around Riyadh at the close of the fourth stage, drawing two looping stages before the rest day at this location. The second half of the race is drawn by unprecedented regions of the country and a great alternation of surfaces. The final fireworks of the Dakar comes with the eleventh stage, the most difficult for David Castera. There will be no truce before reaching Jeddah on the last stage.

Dakar 2022 route stage by stage