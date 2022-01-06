Second notch on the revolver for Joan Barreda. The Castellón Honda rider was the strongest in the fourth stage of the Dakar and has already accumulated two partial victories in this edition, even after receiving a one-minute penalty. Barreda thus stands just over 14 minutes from Sam Sunderland, category leader. Pablo Quintanilla finished second to 3 minutes and 37 seconds behind Barreda, while a surprising Danilo Petrucci has closed the podium, although a subsequent sanction has removed him from the top positions. Rui Gonçalves and the Spanish Lorenzo Santolino were thus third and fourth with the Sherco.

Motorcycles

The longest stage of the Dakar has been very profitable for the interests of Joan Barreda and Honda. With a very delayed starting position, the Spanish rider has been hunting down the rivals that came out ahead, with the natural gain of time. Although in general terms has met the opposition of a surprising Danilo Petrucci During the first bars of the stage, it was dissolved when Joan caught the former MotoGP rider. In fact, Barreda has furrowed the special road of Riyadh with the reference of several pilots to whom he has been passing, until reaching the finish line before a dozen of the rivals that preceded him.

Danilo Petrucci was one of the stars of the day after finishing third and receiving a 10-minute penalty.

Barreda has completed the stage in 4 hours, 6 minutes and 6 secondsA record that has helped him to beat his teammate Pablo Quintanilla by 4 minutes and 37 seconds. For its part, Danilo Petrucci has finished third, but a 10-minute penalty has removed him from the podium. As a result of this penalty, Rui Gonçalves and Lorenzo Santolino have been third and fourth with the Sherco. Argentine Luciano Benavides finished fifth, while Sam Sunderland took sixth place. With this result, the GasGas rider maintains the lead in the motorcycle category with an exact three-minute lead over Matthias Walkner.

A general classification that is getting tighter every time. With Sam Sunderland leading the standings, Matthias Walkner and Adrien Van Beveren complete the provisional podium of the rally. Daniel Sanders is fourth after seeing how the ten-minute penalty he was dragging has been canceled. This leaves Lorenzo Santolino in fifth position 10 minutes and 28 seconds behind the leader. For its part, Joan Barreda has taken a giant step forward in the general standings and is already in seventh place 13 minutes and 12 seconds behind Sunderland. For his part, Mason Klein remains the strongest ‘rookie’ in the general classification. The American is fourteenth with 40 minutes and 43 seconds of loss compared to the leader.

Aleksandr Maksimov was the fastest, but a penalty gave the victory to Manuel Andujar on quads.

Quads

The quad category had Aleksandr Maksimov as the winner of the stage in the first instance, but the ‘distribution’ of sanctions after the special has completely changed the final results. The Russian driver received a 4 minute penalty, while Pablo Copetti has added a minute to his time, the same sanction that Marcelo Medeiros has received. Fruit of all those hardships, Manuel Andujar has scored the triumph of the day With a time of 5 hours, 12 minutes and 20 seconds, a record that has helped him to beat French Alexandre Giroud by 1 minute and 16 seconds. For its part, Aleksandr Maksimov has fallen to third place.