Sébastien Loeb has made a perfect ‘marking’ to Nasser Al-Attiyah to achieve victory in the second stage of the Dakar. The French rider, second in the starting order after the Qatari, followed Nasser’s trail until he cut the three-minute difference between the two starting the day and rode in his wake. Finally, Loeb overtook Al-Attiyah to win the stage with a time of 3 hours and 25 minutes, thus marking the first triumph of the BRX Hunter T1 + in the Dakar. For his part, Nasser finished second at 3 minutes and 28 seconds. Carlos Sainz has completed the podium with the Audi RS Q e-tron.

Cars

Loeb has managed to release the record of the BRX Hunter T1 + with a very intelligent performance. The Frenchman, second in the starting order, completed much of the special following the marks of Nasser Al-Attiyah, until he finally caught him. When he did, Loeb passed the Qatari to win. Away from this makeshift dance couple Carlos Sainz finished third, 5 minutes 52 seconds behind the nine-time WRC champion despite having problems with the suspension. With the second of the Audis, Stéphane Peterhansel has been fourth, since the French finally continues in the race with a severe penalty for not completing yesterday’s stage.

Stéphane Peterhansel finished fourth on the stage after yesterday’s mechanical problems.

Despite the information that they gave him as ‘disqualified’, Peterhansel is still in the race and today he finished 7 minutes and 56 seconds behind the leader, just ahead of Nani Roma. The Catalan has yielded only six seconds with ‘Mr. Dakar ‘and finished 8 minutes and 2 seconds behind his teammate, validating that Loeb’s good performance is not a one-off thing and Prodrive’s T1 + works very well. Local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi slipped sixth in the Hilux V8, as the Saudi gave up using the new V6 engine, while Henk Lategan and Giniel De Villiers’ Toyota have also been among the best of the day, despite a five-minute penalty for hitting a ‘motard’.

In Spanish key, the results of Sainz and Roma have been the best example of a good day for our team. Armand Monleón, Lucio Álvarez’s co-driver, finished the stage in eleventh position, a position that is worth the Argentine to place third overall. For its part, Dani Oliveras has been 13th with ‘Orly’ Terranova. In addition, Carlos Checa finished 37 minutes and 34 seconds behind the winner, at the gates of the ‘top 30’ of the stage. A day that with these results leaves Nasser Al-Attiyah in front of the general classification with 9 minutes and 16 seconds to spare over Sébastien Loeb.

Austin Jones is the dominator of the T4 category with South Racing’s Can-Am.

‘Side by Side’

The second stage of the Dakar can be highly decisive in the T3 category. In fact, Seth Quintero has lost almost all the options to be champion after suffering a problem in his OT3 at the height of kilometer 300. The winner of the prologue stage and the first day is thus out of the game and draws a really interesting scenario. The Belgian Guillaume de Mevius has been the winner of the stage after completing the special in 4 hours, 2 minutes and 24 seconds, a record that has helped him beat ‘Chaleco’ López by 4 minutes and 18 seconds. However, the Chilean is now the new leader of the T3 category.

The stage podium was closed by Sebastian Eriksson with the second of South Racing’s T3s, while Cristina Gutiérrez was fifth after giving 19 minutes with the winner of the day. With this result, the Spanish climbed to the fourth position of the general. Classification in which ‘Chaleco’ López has an advantage of 7 minutes and 22 seconds over his teammate Eriksson. Pavel Lebedev completes the provisional ‘top 3’. For its part, Austin Jones has conquered the triumph in the T4 category and he is in front of the general classification with 2 minutes and 28 seconds over the Brazilian Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira, one of the revelations of this start of Dakar.

Three out of three for KAMAZ, with a perfect win distribution. Today was Andrey Karginov’s turn.

Trucks

KAMAZ’s Mastery Script Doesn’t Take Anyone By Surprise, but the forcefulness of the Russian firm is being unquestionable. In fact, KAMAZ trucks have taken the top four positions for the second time in three days, in this case thanks to the victory of Andrey Karginov. The Russian rider completed the special in 3 hours, 52 minutes and 7 seconds, a record that helped him overcome Dmitry Sotnikov by 38 seconds. Eduard Nikolaev finished just over two minutes from the winner, with Anthon Shibalov closing this 1-2-3-4 by KAMAZ. TOLes Loprais, fifth with Prague, finished almost 7 minutes behind Karginov.

In the particular race that the KAMAZ pilots maintain, Dmitry Sotnikov is leader of the general after the second stage with an advantage of 2 minutes and 7 seconds over Eduard Nikolaev. Proof of KAMAZ’s superiority is that Ales Loprais, also fifth in the category classification, is already 31 minutes and 11 seconds behind the leader, although it is true that he accumulates a 15-minute penalty. Same pain that drags Janus Van Kasteren, best driver of the IVECO De Rooy team from sixth position overall. The Dutchman was also sixth on today’s stage.