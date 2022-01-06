Joan Barreda has won the fourth stage of the Dakar with a minute of suspension behind him. Danilo Petrucci has seen his third place become history due to a 10-minute penalty, which has been withdrawn from Daniel Sanders and allows him to fully get into the fight for the ‘Touareg’. In quads there have also been several penalties between the favorites, which have even splashed the leader Pablo Copetti. With a pretty similar script, Yazeed Al-Rajhi has been left without a victory in cars after receiving a two-minute suspension who has handed the victory on a tray to Nasser Al-Attiyah. Dakar stuff.

Rui Gonçalves It has been one of the proper names of the day after finishing third in motorcycles, just behind the Honda of Joan Barreda and Pablo Quintanilla. The Portuguese rider has given a new example of the good performance of the Sherco: «It was a long stage, I had to stay focused and not make mistakes. It has been going quite well for me. I have managed to maintain a positive attitude throughout the day. At first I filmed with Barreda. After, much of the time I have been with Quintanilla. It has been a pleasure in both cases. It allows me to continue learning, something that is important to me it is only the second time that I have participated in the Dakar ».

Daniel sanders it has not had a good stage. The Australian has hit the spider that holds the ‘roadbook’, but at the finish line he received good news. ASO has taken away the 10-minute penalty that he was dragging and is now fourth in the general: «Navigation was not easy at first, but I have been able to go back to the leading group. At one point, I have made a mistake with the navigation and I have come across Skyler Howes without knowing where the others had passed. A little further on, in a jump off a dune, I have damaged the navigation tower screen. I have been lucky not to fall and to get to the next refreshment station without wasting too much time. I have managed to complete the longest stage of the rally and we are in the fight».

Pablo Copetti He continues to lead the quads classification, leading by 13 minutes and 20 seconds to the second classified, the Frenchman Alexandre Giroud. This distance does not allow him to relax since, as he well knows, the Dakar is very long and any eventuality can come: «I started in front and I knew that the three riders who were following me would catch up with me. That’s how it was and in the end we shot the whole stage together. I have stayed behind them, very aware of my navigation and if they made mistakes … And it has not been the case. Of course, they have closed the gap, but I am still slightly ahead of them and tomorrow I will start behind. My advantage is not enough in quads to be able to control the race. After all, when a problem arises, whatever it is, at least 10 minutes are wasted. My strategy is to keep attacking in all the stages in which I leave behind and to be prudent when I have to open».

Nasser Al-Attiyah has found an unexpected victory that puts him in a small compromise.

Nasser Al-Attiyah He took the victory of the day after the penalty imposed on Yazeed Al Rajhi for speeding, news that he did not receive with special enthusiasm, since the rider’s intentions were not to start tomorrow in the first place: «It was not easy because we ran into several cars at the beginning of the special and we decided not to take too many risks. The last part of the special was very difficult, especially the part on the wadis, which required a lot of navigation. Matthieu has done a great job and the truth is that I am very satisfied. We advance day by day on the right track. We tried to set a good pace today, but our intention was not to open tomorrow because there will be no bikes ahead. and therefore we will have no footprints to guide us. But even if we don’t get a good time tomorrow in these conditions, we will be able to start in good position the next day.

Sebastien loeb, who set the second best time of the day after Al-Rajhi’s suspension, was satisfied at the end of the stage knowing that he would start just behind Al-Attiyah in the next stage: «Generally speaking, we haven’t had any problems on the stage. You had to roll without falling into any trap because there were many stones. We have been very focused on sailing without giving up a good pace. In the end we finished third, but three drivers in 40 ”after almost 450 kilometers is clear proof that the battle is very close. I’d rather have finished behind Nasser today than left behind him tomorrow. As there will be no motorcycles ahead, the first cars are going to regroup, which is not bad. It will be a difficult stage in which many things can happen. In any case, we trust the vehicle because today it responded very well».

Yazeed Al-Rajhi has the honey on his lips. A sanction has left him without victory.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi He has seen his wish come true thanks to the 2-minute penalty he has received once the stage is over. The Saudi runner expressed once he reached the finish line, before knowing the time of his rivals, the desire not to be the winner of the day to avoid opening the track on the next day: «It has been a good day despite the complexity of the navigation. At the end of the special, after negotiating the intermediate stage well, we did not want to step on him too hard. I am pleasantly surprised with the wheels, as last year we stopped five times as a result of punctures. We didn’t want to drive too fast so that we wouldn’t have to open the track tomorrow, as the bikes won’t be ahead of us, so I hope we did not win the special».

Austin jones, the current general leader in the T4 category, did not seem in favor of being the one to open the track tomorrow either. That seems to have determined his strategy for stage 4 in which he finally claimed the second best time of the day: «It has been a long stage. The first 150 kilometers have been very fast and have given us great jumps. It has not been easy to print a good rhythm. The second part brought us dunes so I had to slow down before the last section, where there was a lot of mud and stones that had to be overcome. I didn’t want to start tomorrow so it’s great not to have won the stage and to keep the lead in the provisional general at the same time. This was part of our plan, which for now is paying off».