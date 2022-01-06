Jan 06, 2022 at 11:09 CET

EFE

Toby Price was imposed in the fifth stage of the Dakar 2022, with departure and arrival in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), after going back three minutes behind in the last 100 kilometers of a day of which the British Sam sunderland (Gas Gas) comes out again as the leader of the motorcycle general classification.

A stage that seemed decadent, but that was decided at the last minute. The australian Daniel sanders (Gas Gas) seemed to have in his hand to regain the leadership he had after the first two days, but a puncture when he was first of the special made him lose 13 ‘and 11 & rdquor ;.

Problems also for the Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM). The current champion was going to get fully into the title dispute, marching second at 221 timed kilometers, but ended up leaving 8’56 & rdquor; about Price. At least he was able to cut two minutes and 21 seconds off Sunderland.

The Briton sees his distance in the overall lead reduced. Of the three minutes of advantage over the Austrian Matthias walkner (KTM), go to 2’29 & rdquor; in the provisional classification after the fifth stage. The French Adrien van beveren (Yamaha) remains third but lost time and is at 5’59 & rdquor ;.

SANTOLINO GOES DOWN TO THE SIXTH PLAZA

For its part, the Spanish Lorenzo Santolino, who finished the stage 19th, drops to sixth place overall, losing one place and placing himself at 15’27 & rdquor; from Sunderland.

After a few final kilometers with many variations, the Italian Danilo petrucci (Tech3 KTM), a former MotoGP rider for ten seasons and a Dakar debutant, once again demonstrated his speed, after being third yesterday Wednesday, although later he was penalized with 10 & rdquor ;, and finished second at 4’14 & rdquor; by Price.

Just two seconds behind the botsuan finished Ross Branch (Yamaha) and in fourth place, three seconds behind him, the Chilean Nacho Cornejo (Sling).

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 5 DAKAR 2022

1 – Toby Price (AUS-KTM)

2 – Danilo Petrucci (ITA-Tech 3 KTM): at 4’14 & rdquor;

3 – Ross Branch (BWA-Yamaha): at 4’16 & rdquor;

4 – Nacho Cornejo (CHI-Honda): at 4’19 & rdquor;

5 – Ricky Brabec (USA-Honda): 5’46 & rdquor ;.