Dakar 2022, preview: favorites in cars, 'Side by Side' and trucks

Audi Sport’s emergence into the Dakar car category has completely revolutionized the racing scene. Out of nowhere are four types of vehicles fighting for the ‘Touareg’ in Saudi Arabia. On the one hand, there are the T1 E, represented by the Audi RS Q e-tron. On the other, the T1 +, vehicles born from the T1 with greater capacities and an extended suspension travel. Prodrive and Toyota, like Martin Prokop, have chosen to use this new type of widened vehicle to seek victory in the Dakar 2022. Finally, the T1s maintain the characteristics of the previous year, so they can be 4×4 or 4×2 buggies.

It may not be a favorite for the final victory, since betting on a hybrid 4×4 involves many risks, but Audi Sport has landed on the Dakar with force, putting all the meat on the grill. The brand will put into play three units of its Audi RS Q e-tron for defending champion Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström. The technological challenge of using an alternative prototype can be the worst enemy of a brand that will also have two colossi in front of it. Toyota has put all the meat on the grill with the development of the GR DRK Hilux T1 +, with a new V6 engine in official units.

Audi Sport lands on the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron, a hybrid 4×4 prototype.

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Giniel De Villiers are Toyota’s two main assets, although within the official team of the brand Henk Lategan and Shammer Variawa also compete. Beyond this structure, Toyota will have more T1 + at stake, albeit with the naturally aspirated V8 that Hilux used until now and not the 3.5-liter biturbo V6 engine. Bernhard Ten Brinke will have in his hands a T1 + with V8 engine after replacing Erik Van Loon in Overdrive. He’s not the only one, too Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Ronan Chabot, Lucio Álvarez and Benediktas Vanagas enjoy this updated Hilux, being the Saudi the call to give ‘war’. Lastly, Prodrive has also developed its own T1 + and will have three BRX Hunter T1 + for Sébastien Loeb, Nani Roma and ‘Orly’ Terranova.

And apart from these three structures? Well, talented drivers who expect reliability to be the biggest drag on Audi, Toyota and Prodrive, since all three structures arrive with reduced mileage in their prototypes. Kuba Pryzgonski will race the MINI JCW Buggy, as will Denis Krotov and Sebastián Halpern. A car that won the Dakar in 2021 and 2020 and therefore has the nerve to be competitive. What’s more, Martin Prokop will have to be taken into account with his Ford Raptor RS T1 + and to all the pilots who compete with Century, SMG or MD Optimus buggies -Carlos Checa-, even if they are one step behind. Same scenario have Yasir Seaidan or Laia Sanz with the MINI JCW Rally 4×4.

Cristina Gutiérrez is one of the great favorites to the final victory in the T3 category.

Due to the volume of registered vehicles and the relevance they have acquired in recent years, the ‘Side by Side’ have a specific weight in the race. Barring last minute changes, a total of 47 T3 prototypes will start in Jeddah. Josef Machacek is the current champion, but all the lights are on Cristina Gutiérrez after winning the FIA ​​Cross-Country Rally World Cup title within the category. Between the rivals of both are pilots like Seth Quintero, Mitchell Guthrie or ‘Chaleco’ López. Other proper names in the category are Gillaume De Mevius, Fernando Álvarez or Saleh Alsaif, co-piloted in this case by Oriol Vidal.

Intertwined with the T3s, as demonstrated in the last Dakar, the T4s appear. Depending on the type of stage, these can match the performance of the T3, although it is true that this year the prototypes have received a higher top speed. Austin Jones, Aron Domzala and Gerard Farrés They are three of the candidates for victory, all enrolled in the South Racing team. Among his rivals, Sergei Kariakin may be the proper name, although we must not lose track of the Goczal brothers. The COVID has been primed with the category and pilots like Jeremías González Ferioli or Eugenio Amos will not start after testing positive.

KAMAZ and nothing but KAMAZ. The Russian firm is the clear dominator of the Dakar truck category. The Russian firm aims for a new victory, since the power of its rivals has diminished. Dmitry Sotnikov leads the KAMAZ offensive in a rally in which the big news within the formation is the return of Eduard Nikolaev. Both the current champion and the latter will debut the new K5 e KAMAZ truck. In front will not be MAZ. The political crusade between Belarus and the European Union has ended the brand’s trucks out of the race. Nor is it that IVECO De Rooy’s proposal is convincing..

Mitchel Van den Brink, Janus Van Kasteren Jr. and Hans Stacey will compete with De Rooy’s three IVECOs. Trucks of the same brand will also use Martin Soltys, Martin Macik and Albert Llovera. The first two will compete under the umbrella of Big Shock Racing, while Llovera will have material from De Rooy, but management from another team. Other candidates to fish in troubled river if KAMAZ does not show the usual strength are Ales Loprais with his Prague, while Ignacio Casale He aspires to be among the best now that the Tatra Buggyra team has run out of Téo Calvet’s trump card.