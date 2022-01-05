January 12, 2020 10:08 am in Saudi Arabia. The ‘bivouac’ of the Dakar felt a pang in the depths of his being. Paulo Gonçalves lost his life after suffering a fall that caused him on a cardiorespiratory arrest that the doctors could not reverse. Despite having under his belt thirteen participations in the toughest rally-raid in the world, Gonçalves faced the Dakar 2020 with the illusion of a new project together with Hero Motorsports, official team of the Indian brand. Illusion that was fading with his life in the seventh stage of the rally, tearing the soul of the Dakar and all the members of his caravan.

Gonçalves’ death was especially painful for Joaquim Rodrigues. Paulo’s partner in the Hero Motorsports team, the relationship between the two went much further. They were not only companions, they were true friends and also brothers-in-law. For Rodrigues, two years younger than Paulo, his sister Sofía’s husband had been his mentor in the raids, so seeing Gonçalves’s life fade in his arms was the hardest moment of his life. Joaquim Rodrigues disappeared for months, plunged into a deep depression after the event. More than four months later, Joaquim managed to emerge from the blackest darkness.

Joaquim Rodrigues and Hero Motorsports have achieved their first stage victory at the Dakar.

The Portuguese ‘motard published an emotional letter From the bottom of her heart: “Four months have passed since my family suffered the biggest ‘shock’ of our lives. These months have been devastating. I have suffered a lot, it has been the biggest trauma of my life. It was exasperating to have Paulo in my arms while we tried to bring him back between screaming and crying, feeling helpless. I didn’t want it to be real, I still wake up many days in the middle of the night crying. I’ve wanted to give up everything, I was lost. If I write this it is because it is time to change. I will return to the Dakar and I will do it in honor of Paulo, my friend and my family».

Joaquim Rodrigues wins the third stage and releases the Hero counter Read news

And Joaquim Rodrigues returned to the Dakar in 2021 with Hero, his other family. And it has returned in 2022 to make history, to achieve the first victory of the Indian firm in the third stage of the rally. His first victory on the Dakar, the deepest tribute to Paulo Gonçalves. The rest, pure feeling. Joaquim himself explained what this victory means with two simple phrases that concentrate all the affection he felt and feels towards Paulo: «It was going so well and so fast that I thought: Paulo comes with me. This idea has come to mind because Today Paulo and I won»