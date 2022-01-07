‘Orly’ Terranova has conquered the victory in the sixth stage of the Dakar together with the Spanish co-driver Dani Oliveras. The duo of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team completed the special in 3 hours, 6 minutes and 45 seconds, a record with which they have overtaken Mattias Ekström’s Audi by just over a minute. With this result, the BRX Hunter T1 + achieves its second partial victory in this Dakar after reaching it in the second stage. All in all, the day has been very bittersweet for the team, since Sébastien Loeb has given 15 minutes with a Nasser Al-Attiyah that puts the direct towards his fourth Dakar.

