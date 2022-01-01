Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah wants this Dakar. Gone is an edition of 2021 in which the technical concept of the Toyota Hilux played against it. There may be punctures, but not at last year’s levels. And Nasser, who seldom takes prisoners, has ‘jumped’ into the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally with force. In fact, Nasser Al-Attiyah has achieved victory in the prologue stage after signing a time of 10 minutes and 56 seconds. The Toyota driver has overtaken Carlos Sainz by 12 seconds, protagonist of a more than interesting debut of the Audi RS Q e-tron, the hybrid 4×4 from the German firm.

Cars

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz may well be the two contenders for the ‘Touareg’, provided that the youth of the Audi RS Q e-tron allows it. For the moment, the Qatari has taken the prologue with a 12-second advantage over the ‘Matador’. Behind both, an authentic sample of the vehicles to follow closely during this Dakar. Brian Baragwanath was third with one of the Century CR6s, the most competitive buggy in the test. For his part, Henk Lategan was fourth with the second of the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 +, while Sébastien Loeb finished fifth with Prodrive’s BRX Hunter.

Carlos Sainz upon his arrival at the end of the prologue stage with the Audi RS Q e-tron.

Al-Attiyah knew that winning today’s prologue was not synonymous with leading the entire ‘peloton’ on tomorrow’s stage, so his victory makes his intentions very clear. All in all, the distances have been short and there have barely been 37 seconds in the top five. In fact, the ‘top 10’ of this prologue has moved within a minute. Yazeed Al-Rajhi finished sixth, while Nani Roma finished seventh with the second of the BRX Hunter T1 +. The ‘repeat fish’ Giniel De Villiers, Kuba Przygonski and ‘Orly’ Terranova finished among the best.

Unlike Nasser or Sainz, reigning champion Stéphane Peterhansel preferred to make a quiet prologue, almost as a shakedown to check that everything works in your Audi RS Q e-tron. In fact, the reigning Dakar champion finished 1 minute and 12 seconds behind Al-Attiyah, just ahead of teammate Mattias Ekström. In the Spanish key, Óscar Fuertes finished 1 minute and 44 seconds behind the leader, time that has served to sneak into the ‘top 30’. Less than half a minute from his teammate, Jesús Calleja finished, while Laia Sanz has completed her first stage in cars 2 minutes and 40 seconds from the lead.

‘Side by Side’

In competition…

Trucks

In competition…