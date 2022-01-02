Nasser Al-Attiyah has scored his second consecutive victory after conquering the victory in stage 1B of this Dakar. Necessarily linked to yesterday’s prologue (1A) by allowing the top ten to choose their starting position, Al-Attiyah has signed a perfect stage from 10th place in the starting order and has achieved victory with a final time of 3 hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds. Sébastien Loeb finished second in a disastrous day for Audi at Ha’il. Carlos Sainz has lost his way at the conflict point prior to kilometer 280 and Stéphane Peterhansel has broken the suspension of his Audi RS Q e-tron when he came second.

Al-Attiyah is the marshal of the desert. It only took one day to prove it. While the Qatari has crossed the first sticking point of the test perfectly, almost insultingly, the rest of his rivals have been victims of the ‘black hole’ prior to kilometer 280. In fact, Nasser has completed the stage in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds and has surpassed Sébastien Loeb by 12 minutes and 7 seconds, the result of the two punctures of the French. For his part, Martin Prokop has been one of the names of the could and with his Ford Raptor RS T1 + he has crept in third. Lucio Álvarez and Vladimir Vasilyev have completed the ‘top 5’.

Although Nasser’s victory cannot catch anyone by surprise, the members of the ‘top 5’ give a clear example of the peculiarity of the first stage and the problems that a large number of riders have experienced at the same kilometer point where the motorcycle smash took place. The best shows the 2 hours, 6 minutes and 55 seconds that Carlos Sainz has lost in another terrible performance in terms of navigation. He was not the only one and Giniel De Villiers has lost more than 20 minutes in that section, while Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi has given 35 minutes. ‘Orly’ Newfoundland has also been left over half an hour.

The list of pilots who have lost a ‘minute’ at this point is endless and in the same Nani Roma also appears after staying more than an hour. With a similar loss Mathieu Serradori has moved, while Bernhard Ten Brinke has been left almost twice as long. In the middle of this scale we find Mattias Ekström, although the Swede is the best Audi driver. And it is that the Carlos Sainz disaster in terms of navigation has only been the icing on a cake of fatalities that has begun with Stéphane Peterhansel’s suspension break. The reigning Dakar champion started a wheel shortly after kilometer 120, when he was running second, and Audi runs out of options to win.

