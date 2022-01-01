The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally has started with a 19-kilometer prologue with more appetizer flavor than real competition. A small timed special in which Austrian Matthias Walkner has achieved victory in motorcycles. The KTM rider completed the prologue in 58 minutes and 5 seconds, a time with which he surpassed Adrien Van Beveren by just five seconds. For his part, Joan Barreda finished third. In the quad category, the current champion Manuel Andujar has been the fastest and amassed 1 minute and 35 seconds ahead of Alexandre Giroud as soon as this Dakar started.

Motorcycles



In preparation …