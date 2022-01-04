Today the Dakar is a slightly happier place and maybe a little fairer. Joaquim Rodrigues has achieved the victory in the third stage, thus signing his first victory in the toughest rally-raid in the world, the same milestone that the Hero Motorsports team has achieved. A triumph with a very special flavor that arrives almost two years after the death of Paulo Gonçalves, Rodrigues’ brother-in-law and Hero’s driver when he lost his life on the seventh stage of the 2020 Dakar. Toby Price and Mason Klein have completed the podium of a stage of few differences and that keeps Sam Sunderland as the leader.

A well-known coach often says that “work pays.” This has been the case for Joaquim Rodrigues and Hero Motorsports almost two years after the tragic loss of Paulo Gonçalves. It was not easy to get here, but Joaquim managed to get his best version in the third stage of the Dakar to win with a final time of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 41 seconds. The Portuguese pilot has surpassed Toby Price by 1 minute and 3 seconds, while Mason Klein was third just seconds behind the Australian. As expected in a reduced stage, the differences have been very short.

Toby Price finished second on the stage riding his KTM 450 Rally.

For the same reason, Joaquim Rodrigues’ triumph has been in the air for quite a few minutes. Daniel Sanders was even the fastest driver at the last crossing point, but finally finished fifth, 2 minutes 55 seconds behind Joaquim, behind even Skyler Howes. Among the pilots of the ‘top 10’ have also been Andrew Short, Ricky Brabec, Kevin Benavides, Adrien Van Beveren and Matthias Walkner. Lorenzo Santolino has not achieved it after finishing twenty-eight minutes and 22 seconds off the lead, nor does Joan Barreda. With everything, the Castellón player has only given 10 minutes and 32 seconds opening the track.

With 30 drivers in a margin of less than 15 minutes, the overall has undergone less change than might be expected. In fact, Sam Sunderland continues to lead the standings, although he is only four seconds ahead of Adrien Van Beveren. For his part, Matthias Walkner is third, 1 minute and a half behind his former teammate. In Spanish key, Lorenzo Santolino remains in sixth position less than 12 minutes behind the head, while Joan Barreda continues tenth to 23 minutes and 27 seconds behind Sunderland after giving up three minutes today with respect to the GasGas rider.

