The fifth stage of the Dakar, a scene hated and loved in equal measure. Henk Lategan has achieved his first stage win in the toughest rally-raid in the world in the fifth special, the same one in which he had to withdraw in his first participation in the test. One year later, Lategan already knows what it’s like to win a stage with his Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 + after beating Sébastien Loeb by 1 minute and 58 seconds. At a stage in which the ‘outsiders’ have stood out, Lucio Álvarez finished third, Mathieu Serradori was fourth and Guerlain Chicherit finished fifth.. Overall, Loeb has ‘scratched’ Al-Attiyah for three minutes.

Cars

With Carlos Sainz out of the game after a new shock absorber break It took him an hour, all after receiving the help of Stéphane Peterhansel, the marking between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb opened the resolution of the stage. In the end, the BRX pilot hunted down the Qatari on the fast track to get them back the required three minutes of time. From there, Loeb was forced to open a track before Nasser’s attentive ‘gaze’, which ended up slowing down his pace. And that’s where the figure of Henk Lategan emerged to achieve stage victory with a final time of 3 hours, 53 minutes and 28 seconds.

Mathieu Serradori has signed his first great performance in this edition of the Dakar.

Henk Lategan managed to beat Sébastien Loeb by 1 minute and 58 seconds, while behind the back of the French a real revolution of the ‘outsiders’ was being drawn. Although giving this role to Lucio Alvarez after five stages of pure regularity that keep him on the general standings podium, he’s a bit daring, few counted on the performance of the Argentine along with Armand Monleón, Spanish co-driver who is doing a Dakar of 10. The French Mathieu Serradori and Guerlain Chicherti have completed the ‘top 5’, the latter achieving the best partial X-Raid result so far since Dakar.