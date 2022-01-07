The Government of France is considering the cancellation of the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally, as confirmed in statements for BFM TV by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the neighboring country. The explosion suffered by a Sodicars Racing vehicle in the hours before the start of the race «it could be a terrorist attack on the Dakar“, In the words of the minister himself. Faced with this situation, the French Executive values ​​suspending the Dakar when the test has reached its equator in Riyadh. Jean-Yves Le Drian has stated that «it may be worth forgoing this sporting event. The question is on the table»

