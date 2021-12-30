Dakar 2022: entry list

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been able to stop the dispute of the 44th edition of the DakarAlthough it looks like it may wreak some havoc on the final roster of adventurers heading out in Jeddah. Despite the casualties that may occur at the last minute, Dakar 2022 registers a notable increase in the volume of registrants compared to 2021, something reasonable since the situation around the health crisis has stabilized. In this regard, the Dakar offers a list of entries that reaches 714 participants and 415 vehicles, not counting the ‘Dakar Classic’ category. In total, Saudi Arabia will meet 143 motorcycles, 21 quads, 97 cars, 99 ‘Side by Side’ and 55 trucksFigures that will certainly vary before the start of the race.

Motorcycles – 143 participants

The motorcycle category has a total of 143 registered, a figure higher than that recorded in the 2019 Dakar. Kevin Benavides as current champion will wear the number # 1, even if you have swapped Honda for KTM in order to defend your ‘Touareg’. The Japanese firm will be tasked with achieving its third consecutive victory without the current champion. Both structures are one more year the reference of the two-wheeler category. Yamaha, Husqvarna, Hero and Sherco have renewed their projects with the aim of giving a blow of effect and achieve a triumph that seems unattainable against the heavyweights of the category.

Family photo of the new World Rally-Raid Championship that begins in this Dakar 2022.

The ‘Spanish army’ has less weight in the motorcycle category than in previous editions of the Dakar. In fact, only 14 Spanish ‘motard’ are planning to start in Jeddah, three less than in the last edition. They are, in order of bib number, Lorenzo Santolino (#fifteen), Joan Pedrero (# 17), Eduardo Iglesias placeholder image (# 38), Rachid Al-Lal (# 51), Joan Barreda (# 88), Sara garcia (# 98) -if the coronavirus allows it-, Javi vega (# 99), Marc calmet (# 108), Joseph Arvest (# 112), Sandra Gomez (# 128), Isaac feliu (# 134), Carles falcon (# 135), Albert Martin (# 136) and Jose Maria Garcia (# 140). The great ‘absent’ is Laia Sanz, ready to compete in the car category.

Quads – 21 participants

The quad category is the one that suffered the most with the transfer of the Dakar to Saudi Arabia and although the number of registrants is slightly higher than those registered a year ago, it is still in decline. Only 21 quads will start in Jeddah, all ordered from the number # 170 that Manuel Andujar will wear as current champion. According to the number of participants so small that the quadricycle category registers, the national representation is also minimal, although greater than in 2021. In fact, There will be two Spanish riders in the race, Toni Vingut (# 184) and Álex Feliu (# 195).

Toyota Gazoo Racing has completed a short test prior to the start of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

Cars – 97 participants



The car category has seen a notable increase in participation for the 44th edition of the rally. 81 vehicles gathered at the Dakar 2021 and 92 were registered at the beginning of December, but finally there will be 97 vehicles that will meet in Saudi Arabia, including in this figure the T1 +, T1 (4×4 and buggies) and the light prototypes that are not within the T3 and T4 classes. Stéphane Peterhansel leads the entry list with the number # 200 in his brand new Audi RS Q e-tron, the German firm being one of the great protagonists of the rally when competing with a hybrid 4×4. Among his rivals, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Giniel De Villiers, Carlos Sainz, Mattias Ekström, Sébastien Loeb, Nani Roma or Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

The Spanish representation in the car category is very wide. They head it Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz (# 202) and Nani Roma and Álex Haro (# 204). Also on this list appear Dani oliveiras as co-driver of ‘Orly Terranova’ (# 221) and Armand Monleon as co-driver for Lucio Álvarez (# 222). No lack Laia sanz in his debut in cars (# 238) and Carlos Checa and Ferran Marco Alcayna (# 239). Isidre Esteve and Txema Villalobos repeat (# 248), like Óscar Fuertes and Diego Vallejo (# 249) and Jesus Calleja (# 256). Manuel Plaza and Monica Plaza (# 257), Jesus Henríquez (# 274), Jordi Queralto (# 275) José Manuel Salinero and Cristian López (# 280) and Santi Prado and Álvaro Rodríguez (# 288) complete the list of Spaniards.

The Argentine Jeremías González Ferioli is one of the casualties in ‘Side by Side’ for testing positive for COVID-19.

‘Side by Side’ – 99 participants

The ‘Side by Side’ category, which includes the T3 and T4 light buggies, divided between one specification and another by concept -prototype or production derivative-, every time it has greater weight on the Dakar. Josef Machacek (# 300) tops the list of entries, although Cristina Gutiérrez as current class champion in the FIA ​​Cross-Country Rally World Cup shares the limelight. Seth Quintero, Mitchell Guthrie, ‘Chaleco’ López, Sebastian Eriksson, Gillaume De Mevius or Fernando Álvarez are some of the protagonists of this category of contained costs that increasingly brings together more talents and projects of greater weight and interest.

The Spanish presence in the ‘Side by Side’ category is also notable. To the aforementioned Cristina Gutierrez (# 301) adds that of Fernando Alvarez (# 309), Xavier Blanco as co-pilot of Camelia Liparoti (# 311) and that of Oriol Vidal as a navigator for Saleh Alsaif (# 313). Santiago Navarro and Marc Sola (# 314), Javier Herrador and José Luis Rosa (# 326) and Xavi Foj (# 337) will also be from the game. Jordi Segura and Pedro López (# 343), Manuel Peñate and Rosa Romero (# 344) and Mercé Martí and Margot Llobera (# 356) complete the payroll of Spaniards in T3. On the other hand, in T4 they are Gerard Farrés and Diego Ortega (# 416), Gael Queralt and Sergi Brugué (# 439), Joan Lascorz and Miguel Puertas (# 447) and Josep Rojas and Joan Rubí (# 468).

The trucks promise to put on a great show at the 44th Dakar Rally.

Trucks – 55 participants

The category of ‘desert elephants’ always enjoys a large following for its spectacularity, even if the dominance of KAMAZ detracts from your excitement. The supremacy of the Russian manufacturer with the new version of its truck, even more so after the withdrawal of MAZ for political reasons. The entry list is led by Dmitry Sotnikov (# 500) with the first of the KAMAZ as current champion of the event. Apart from the Russian firm’s vehicles, it will be interesting to see how far Martin Macik (# 503) can go with Big Shock Racing’s IVECO, Martin Van en Brink (# 506) with Team De Rooy’s IVECO, Ales Loprais ( # 508) with his Prague or Ignacio Casale (# 511) with the Tatra.

There is no shortage of Spanish participants in trucks, although the list of entries is quite ‘stable’ compared to the last edition. Andorran Albert Llovera (# 519) competes with Spaniards Marc Torres and Jorge Salvador. What’s more, Pau Navarro will be co-driver of Argentine ‘Pato’ Silva (# 521). TOAlberto Herrero and Borja Rodríguez (# 525) will compete with a MAN, while JOrdi Juvanteny, Jordi Ballbe and Fina Román (# 528) will be present with the KH-7 truck after José Luis Criado tested positive for COVID. Alberto Alonso, Óscar Bravo and José Luis Santillana (# 552), Francesc Ester, Javier Jacoste and Jordi Comallonga (# 558) and Álex Aguirregaviria, Fracesc Salisi and Rubén Mañas (# 650) close the list of registered with Spanish flavor.