Dakar 2022 - Decaffeinated second day after the 'goodbye' of the marathon stage

The second stage of the Dakar promised to be one of the critical points of the Dakar 2022, even after what happened on the first day. However, the storms have caused the area where the ‘bivouac’ of the marathon stage was to settle has been completely flooded. As a consequence of this situation, ASO has decided to convert the marathon stage, a day without assistance that is linked to tomorrow’s special, into a normal stage. Although the special stage has remained unchanged, the Dakar organization has changed the route of the rear link to locate the ‘bivouac’ in another region. In return, the concept of the marathon stage disappears and the participants will be able to receive assistance in the usual terms of any other day.

Without the need to be extremely cautious or take care of the mechanics to a greater degree in the absence of assistance, the second stage will be somewhat faster than initially planned. However, the existing challenges in 339 kilometers of special they will be multiple. Almost a third of the stage is disputed on dunes, but there will also be off-piste terrain, sandy tracks and sections of hard surface, with many rocks that can play more than one trick. One of the key points is in the dune chain between kilometers 270 and 325, section that will define a large part of the day. Once the special is over, Participants will have to travel a new 270-kilometer linkTherefore, the stage will finally have a length of 609 kilometers.

Without a marathon stage, to the discomfort of some and relief of others at the early location of this challenge, the action does not stop. As a result of the route change, the departure times have also been slightly modified. In this aspect, the first motorcycle -Daniel Sanders- will start at 5:20 am, so the end of the stage should be around 9:15 in the morning. For its part, The first car, in this case the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 + of the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah, will jump to the special at 7:35 am. The stage for the strongest drivers in the car category should end around 11:30, although as we said, the stage may be a bit faster than the organization had planned.

Profile second stage Dakar 2022 (Ha’il – Al Qaysumah)