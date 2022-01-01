Ten seasons in MotoGP to compete in the Dakar. It could well be the title of the biography of Danilo Petrucci, a pilot who has changed the circuits for the desert sand in record time. From the hand of KTM, Petrucci has fulfilled a dream of youth, but very close to not being able to do it. Things did not start well for the Italian after suffering a fracture of the perineal malleolus of the right foot in one of the tests prior to the Dakar Rally. Although this injury did not put his participation in the toughest rally-raid in the world at risk, the days leading up to the race have been a real case for ‘Petrux’.

It all started two days before the start of the Dakar 2022. Danilo Petrucci tested positive in the mandatory PCR test prior to the start of the test. It seemed that Danilo’s dream of making his Dakar debut was fading there, as one of ASO’s requirements to be able to start was a negative result in this PCR test. But nevertheless, Petrucci has finally been able to get on his KTM 450 Rally to start the test, whenever KTM has submitted a negative blood test and this has been validated as a test that certifies the good health of the Italian and thus authorizes his participation in the 44th edition of the test.

Despite arriving injured and having a reduced preparation, to which must be added the tension of these days after his false positive, Danilo Petrucci has signed a more than correct prologue on his Dakar debut. In fact, the former MotoGP rider finished in a remarkable 23rd place 7 minutes and 30 seconds behind Daniel Sanders, winner of the day. Although the time lost in only 19 kilometers of the prologue may seem great, it should be noted that Petrucci has been in a pace close to Lorenzo Santolino and Rui Gonçalves. What’s more, Danilo finished ahead of pilots with much more experience like Nacho Cornejo or Skyler Howes.

Danilo Petrucci’s first contact with the Dakar was positive, although it was hardly an aperitif. The course of the stages and the evolution of his ankle injury will mark the final feelings that Petrucci may have, among other things because the Italian is an ambitious rider. Although in the days before the start of the Dakar He claimed that his only intention is to have fun, the most illustrious rookie of the 44th edition of the rally for sure will seek to leave its mark as soon as luck accompanies. Petrucci’s competitive gene may see the former MotoGP rider leave some star moment.