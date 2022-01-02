The first real stage of the Dakar 2022 has been in absolute chaos. Navigation problems have been constant for a large number of pilots. In fact, quite a few riders who started as favorites have seen their chances of clinching the final victory considerably reduced after today’s session. Daniel Sanders and Nasser Al-Attiyah have escaped from these failures by achieving victory in motorcycles and cars respectively, as they did in yesterday’s prologue.. Both will start tomorrow as leaders in a rally that promises not to make it easy for the participants.

Daniel sanders He acknowledged after scoring the victory that tomorrow will be a difficult day as he will be the first to start: «Tonight’s rain has made navigation very difficult. We had to find the good track towards the end, when several had been lost, and the part after was intense. I tried to impose a good rhythm at the beginning of the special and at the end I started when I could. Tomorrow I will go to 80% or 70%, giving priority to the roadbook so as not to waste a lot of time as has happened to those who opened today. At the refueling point, I spoke with the riders in front and it was certainly an advantage to be able to follow their lines after what they had to suffer. That is what awaits me tomorrow and it is going to be a day of real madness. I’m going to have to focus a lot on the roadbook and put my life in his hands. Tomorrow will be a very important day for me».

Mason Klein has given one of the surprises of the day by sneaking into the ‘top 5’ of the stage.

Mason Klein has given one of the great surprises of the day by getting the fourth best time on motorcycles, a category in which he competes with a private team: «I did not feel very comfortable in the dunes at the beginning, so I was happy to see rocks and even the crazy stretch in which we suffered and I lost some time. The navigation is very complicated, but I took note after note and saw that those in front had made mistakes at all times, while I tried to stick to the ‘roadbook’. But the dunes are definitely not my terrain. I never imagined being fourth. It is amazing to be here. I think Skyler, my mentor and the main reason I’m here, will have a lot to say to me. “

Adrien van beveren He acknowledges the toughness of the stage despite not having had major navigation problems and setting the sixth best time of the day: “The stage was already tough. At first, I had a hard time letting go. I had too many lines ahead and what I like in a rally is to open the track. I was not good in the first part of the stage, but then I said to myself ‘let yourself go’, and it was very, very fast sand. Then I rode with Pablo and we attacked en bloc. He had a moment of doubt and turned around, but I continued out of conviction and I realized that in the end I was only opening the special. It’s crazy how much the situation can change. Good lesson right from the start, as an example of a complicated navigation special. In other words, we are going to have to be very attentive while maintaining a good rhythm ».

Nasser Al-Attiyah After finishing the stage, he highlighted the role of his co-driver, Matthieu Baumel, who has been key to obtaining the victory: “It’s incredible, because it was a very difficult stage and I thought it would be easier. Matthieu has done a tremendous job, especially in the second part of the stage. There has been a moment in which we have seen a track that went a little to the right, but he told me ‘no, you to the left’, and in the next ‘waypoint’ it was seen that he was right. Then we went ahead with Seb and we attacked well. I am very happy, the Toyota is doing very well. I have a great time with this T1 + and I have the impression that it is very safe. We are going to do everything possible, but hey, we had a good stage here. This is not the time to control the race. Tomorrow will be another day and then the marathon, but I’ve been looking for a while and I don’t see anyone arriving, so I think it was a good day.

Sebastien loeb he was satisfied to get the second fastest time of the day in cars despite having suffered two punctures: «It was not easy at all, we were surprised by the two punctures before neutralization and in the second half I could no longer make mistakes. Then Nasser got us. I was calm and behind him everything is a little easier, with fewer stones, so I told myself that I could continue at a good pace, and in the end we reached the finish line much better than at the end of the first stage. Nasser and Matthieu are both very good. You see it when you go behind them. They allow themselves to stop and get back on track without losing any of their rhythm, it was nice to see it. And it is only the first stage that was not announced as one of the most difficult, so we will have to be focused. With Fabian everything is very good. We haven’t made many mistakes. It is true that we followed Nasser afterwards, but I think he would have done well. The beginning of the day did not give us confidence, but in the end everything went well».

Great performance by Sébastien Loeb in the BRX Hunter T1 + on the first stage of the Dakar.

Martin ProkopDespite having achieved the third fastest time, he was not satisfied with the performance of his vehicle: «I cannot say that it was a good day, because I have clearly seen that the speed of the car is not what we need. We have the maximum at 152, 155 km / h, and I see that there are rivals who overtake me very easily. I don’t know if the timing is right, but we haven’t made a single mistake, my co-driver did a great job. Unfortunately, we cannot change anything and we will have to settle for what there is. I will have to fight in another way and I hope things turn out well».

Eduard Nikolaev He set the second fastest time in trucks today which, after his victory yesterday in the prologue, places him second in a classification dominated by his teammate Dmitry Sotnikov. The TAMAZ riders have been unstoppable so far: «Today was a difficult day, with a high level of navigation and very high dunes. My crew has done a very good job. The Kamaz truck has no problem crossing the dunes. In the end, I finish 2nd today because Sotnikov won. Today there was a good fight between the trucks of the team».